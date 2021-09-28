MI Vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is scheduled to be played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Tuesday, September 28, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match represents two mid-table teams that are fighting for a playoff spot. PBKS and MI are both on eight points from 10 games but PBKS is ahead in fifth because of a better net run rate while MI are seventh. However, the team that does win on Tuesday will get a massive boost for their chances of grabbing a playoff spot. MI are currently on a three-match losing streaking having lost all their games in the second half of the IPL 2021. PBKS were also in a similar spot when they lost their first two games here in UAE but they turned it around with a win against Sunriser Hyderabad in their last match.

MI vs PBKS Dream 11 team

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeepers: Lokesh Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the match

As per our MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, PBKS are the favourites to win the match, after having found their feet in the last match.

MI vs PBKS Head to head

Total matches played: 27

MI Wins: 14

PBKS Wins: 13

MI vs PBKS team news and predicted starting XI

MI Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya/Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

PBKS Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

MI vs PBKS top picks

MI

Rohit Sharma: He started extremely well for MI against RCB on Sunday but would be disappointed with the way he got out after having scored 43 runs off 28 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah: One of the deadliest fast bowers in the world. There isn't really much more to say about him other than him having a good game against RCB as he took out two of the most dangerous batsmen in the form of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers.

PBKS

KL Rahul: The man in hot form, he just does not put a foot wrong when he steps out to bat. He has scored 401 runs so far in this edition of the IPL with an average of 57.28 and four half-centuries, oh and also an incredible strike rate of 135.01.

Mayank Agarwal: The opening partnership of him and KL Rahul is a sight to behold, they both play wonderful, explosive cricket and always get PBKS off to a good start. Agarwal has managed to get 332 runs in nine matches with an average of 41.5 in the edition of the IPL.

Image: PTI