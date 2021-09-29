MI Vs PBKS: Ravi Bishnoi Talks About Googly That Dismissed Suryakumar Yadav

Punjab Kings Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi continued to be among wicket-takers during the MI vs PBKS match finishing with figures of 2/25. Despite the economical figure, Bishnoi was unable to win the match for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians.

Ravi Bishnoi's major scalps were Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in two spaces of two balls. Among the two big scalps, the one that fans talked about most was Ravi Bishnoi's googly that castled Suryakumar Yadav's stumps.

MI vs PBKS: Ravi Bishnoi on googly that dismissed Suryakumar Yadav

Bishnoi during a virtual post-match press conference said "In both the matches, I kept it simple, I bowled wicket-to-wicket. The ball I bowled to Suryakumar, I knew it was his first ball so I bowled a googly. It is difficult to play googly first up. I have worked on my googly,".

IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi performance for Punjab Kings

In the IPL 2021 season, Bishnoi is the third-highest wicket-taker for the Punjab team picking up nine wickets from six matches played so far. Bishnoi was seen missing in action in the first four matches of Punjab Kings. He returned to the team for their fifth match against Mumbai Indians (MI) proving his mettle as he completed his four-over quota with two wickets, conceding just 21 runs.

Going by the overall performance, Ravi Bishnoi had turned out to be a revelation for PBKS in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League hosted amid the coronavirus pandemic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The 20-year-old had played all the 14 league matches for Punjab and had finished the season with 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.37 and an average of 31.33.

MI vs PBKS highlights

Batting first, Punjab Kings could only manage to put up 135 runs on board thanks to some superb display of bowling from the Mumbai Indians bowlers. Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 2 wickets each, while Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya had one wicket to their name. For Punjab Kings, Aiden Markram top scored with 41 runs, while KL Rahul who has had a great tournament so far could only score 21 runs.

Mumbai Indians in their reply chased down the target with six balls to spare. Saurabh Tiwary starred with the bat scoring 45 runs, while Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard gave the finishing touches to the chase. Hardik exploded in the 19th over, bowled by Shami, in which he sent the pacer's delivery across the boundary and then pulled one across midwicket before heaving another over long-on to end the contest.