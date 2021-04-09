MI Vs RCB: Chennai Curator Reveals Interesting Strategy To Ensure High-scoring IPL Games

The inaugural game of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League will see the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, beginning their title defence with a match against Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. With COVID protocols in place, the BCCI has decreed that the entire IPL tournament will take place at just six venues, which will all serve as neutral grounds.

Chennai pitch upgraded to provide better batting surface for IPL 2021

Generally thought to be a track that assists spinners and slow bowlers, the MA Chidambaram Stadium's notoriously low scoring games have become iconic over the years. However, with some changes implemented ahead of the coming season, these games may not be a feature in this year's IPL. According to a report by InsideSport, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association curators have revealed that they have decided to use black soil to prepare their pitches this time around instead of the usual red soil.

Talking about how this could make a difference, the curators explained that while they had prepared eight wickets - two with red soil and six with black soil - they decided “against using the red soil wickets" for this match. The reason? Because red soil pitches disintegrate faster, meaning fewer runs would be on offer. The dedicated team reason that they wanted "to give teams sporting wickets so that we can have high scoring and entertaining games”, hence putting this measure inplace. Teams such as MI, RCB and KKR will play many games in Chennai this season.

IPL 2021 schedule: MI vs RCB live streaming details for India

Here are the live streaming details for the MI vs RCB season opener. The first match of the IPL 2021 will begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be televised on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3 SD/HD channels. The tournament will also be available on Star Sports' regional channels like Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla. Fans can also enjoy the MI vs RCB match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Here is the full IPL 2021 schedule:

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

KKR squad for IPL 2021

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora

