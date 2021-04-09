MI Vs RCB Live: Kyle Jamieson Answers Critics With IPL Debut Wicket Of Suryakumar Yadav

The opening clash of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is currently underway at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having won the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli invited Mumbai to bat first. The Men in Blue and Gold had a new opening pair as Chris Lynn joined skipper Rohit Sharma in the absence of regular opener Quinton de Kock who is still serving the mandatory quarantine.

MI vs RCB live: Suryakumar Yadav throws wicket away after getting swift start

Mumbai made a steady start to their innings and just when it looked like both the openers had got their eye in, Rohit Sharma was involved in a horrendous mix-up with Lynn which resulted in the former's dismissal after scoring 19(15). Suryakumar Yadav joined Lynn at the crease as the duo started resurrecting the Mumbai innings. Both Lynn and Yadav decided to up the ante as they started taking RCB bowlers to the cleaners.

The Mumbai batters scored at a brisk rate and ensured that the run rate was touching nine runs per over at the halfway mark. Suryakumar Yadav looked in delightful touch and was middling the ball exceedingly well, however, a rash shot ended up dismissing him in the 11th over.

Ohhh, Jamieson!



Extra bounce does in SKY as he edges one to AB! ðŸ˜Ž



Extra height coming in extremely handy!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MIvRCB #DareToDream — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

It all happened on the final ball of the 11th over when Mumbai's scoreboard read 94/1. Kyle Jamieson bowled a wide slower ball bouncer which Surya went chasing in an attempt to play the uppercut. However, Jamieson's height helped him extract extra bounce from the wicket which resulted in Suryakumar edging the ball as wicket-keeper ABde Villiers completed a simple catch. The Kyle Jamieson IPL debut was made memorable as he grabbed his first wicket in the competition.

Kyle Jamieson IPL debut: Here's the video of Suryakumar Yadav's wicket

MI vs RCB live streaming details

