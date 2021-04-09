MI Vs RCB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, IPL 2021 Match 1 Full Preview

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on Friday, April 9 with reigning champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The MI vs RCB live stream will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the much-awaited contest, here's a look at MI vs RCB live telecast details, MI vs RCB head to head record, where to catch MI vs RCB live scores and MI vs RCB pitch report and weather forecast for the game.

MI vs RCB 2021: Preview

The last edition of the IPL was played in the UAE due to the COVID-19 situation in India. However, India's cricketing carnival has now returned to the country after almost two years and will be played in an unusual way as IPL Governing Council has decided to eliminate the home advantage to reduce travelling amidst the pandemic. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will start their title defence against RCB in the opening game of IPL 2021. While Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL with a record five titles to their name, the Virat Kohli-led RCB are yet to lay their hands on the silverware.

The IPL's Men in Blue have a pretty settled squad from the IPL 2020 and they made some good additions to their bowling set up at the IPL 2021 auctions by bringing in the likes of Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla and Nathan Coulter Nile. On the other hand, RCB, who finished at the fourth position in IPL 2020, have also plugged the holes in their squad by roping in seasoned T20 campaigners like Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Christian. Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players in the world, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

MI vs RCB live telecast and live streaming details

For the MI vs RCB live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, April 9. For MI vs RCB live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The MI vs RCB live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

MI vs RCB 2021 pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. The pitch will improve for batsmen as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss is going to field in all likelihood. Anything around 160 would be a winning score on this pitch.

Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the MI vs RCB match will be pleasant and ideal for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 54-75%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating MI vs RCB clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI vs RCB head to head record

Rohit Sharma's men are clear winners when it comes to the MI vs RCB h2h record. MI and RCB have locked horns with each other 29 times in the IPL. According to the MI vs RCB head to head record, it is the Mumbai Indians who lead the rivalry 19-10. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games and won one match each. Mumbai Indians may have a psychological advantage over RCB but Virat Kohli's men also have a formidable team who can very well beat the defending champions.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM