MI Vs RCB Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ, Malaysia And HK?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of the IPL 2021. The MI vs RCB will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the live streaming for the same will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage contest, here's a look at the details of MI vs RCB live in Australia, where to watch MI vs RCB in New Zealand, MI vs RCB live stream in Hong Kong and MI vs RCB in Malaysia live streaming details.

MI vs RCB live in Australia

The MI vs RCB live telecast in Australia will be available on Fox Sports. The MI vs RCB live streaming in the region will be available on the OTT platform Kayo Sports. According to Australian Central Time (ACT), the MI vs RCB live telecast will commence at 12:00 AM.

Where to watch MI vs RCB in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand will have to tune into Sky Sports 2 to catch the MI vs RCB live action. One has to subscribe to the Sky Sports package within New Zealand which will cost $57.98. According to New Zealand Time (NZT), the MI vs RCB telecast will kick off at 2:00 AM.

MI vs RCB live stream in Hong Kong

The MI vs RCB live stream in Hong Kong will be available on Now TV. According to Hong Kong Time (HKT), the live telecast will commence at 10:00 PM.

MI vs RCB in Malaysia live streaming details

Fans can tune into Measat to catch the MI vs RCB live telecast. The live streaming of the same in the country will be available on YuppTV. According to Malaysian Time (MYT), the live-action in the country will commence at 10:00 PM.

Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM