MI Vs RCB Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In UAE, South Africa, SL And Singapore?

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the IPL 2021. The MI vs RCB will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the live streaming for the same will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the thrilling contest, here's a look at the MI vs RCB live telecast details in the UAE, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Singapore.

MI vs RCB live in UAE

Fans can catch the MI vs RCB live in UAE on beIN Sports. The Qatar based network has the TV rights for live coverage of IPL 2021 in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) like Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, UAE among other countries. According to the UAE time, the MI vs RCB live telecast in the UAE will commence at 6:00 PM.

MI vs RCB Sri Lanka channel

The MI vs RCB Sri Lanka channel is Star Cricket. The live streaming of the same in the country will be available on YuppTV. According to Sri Lankan time, the live action in the country will commence at 7:30 PM.

MI vs RCB live stream in South Africa

The MI vs RCB live stream in South Africa will be available on SuperSport. According to South African time, the live telecast will of the MI vs RCB game will commence at 4:00 PM.

MI vs RCB in Singapore live

Fans can tune into Star Hub to catch the live-action of MI vs RCB in Singapore. According to Singapore Time, the live action in the country will commence at 10:00 PM.

Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

