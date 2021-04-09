MI Vs RCB Live Telecast And Stream: Where To Watch In US, UK, Canada And WI?

The IPL 2021 is all set to get underway on Friday, April 9. The opening clash of the competition will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the exciting clash, here's a look at the live telecast and streaming details of MI vs RCB in the UK, US, West Indies and Canada.

MI vs RCB live in UK

To catch the MI vs RCB live in UK, fans will have to tune into Sky Sports. The MI vs RCB live streaming in the UK will be available on YuppTV. According to UK time, the MI vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 3:00 PM.

MI vs RCB US channel

The MI vs RCB US channel is Willow TV which will telecast the much-awaited contest in the region. The MI vs RCB live streaming in the US will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. According to USA time, the MI vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM.

MI vs RCB live stream in West Indies

The MI vs RCB live stream in West Indies will be available on Flow TV. According to USA time, the MI vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM. According to West Indies time, the MI vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM.

MI vs RCB in Canada live

To catch the MI vs RCB in Canada live telecast in Canada, fans can tune into Willow TV. According to Canada time, the MI vs RCB live telecast in the country will commence at 10:00 AM.

MI squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

RCB squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

