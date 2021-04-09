MI Vs RCB: Wasim Jaffer Names Player To Watch Out For, It Is NOT Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Defending champions Mumbai will collide with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. While several prominent players are set to feature in the all-important contest, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has named a particular player he thinks will make a significant impact in the game. The cricketer-turned coach made the prediction in his signature humorous manner on social media.

MI vs RCB: Wasim Jaffer names the player to watch out for

The Mumbai Indians team have failed to register a win in their opening matches for 8 years now and will be looking to break the jinx this year as they take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The five-time champions have one of the strongest line-ups in the competition with several proven players of the format in their side. Ex-cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who currently serves as the batting coach of the Punjab Kings team, took to his Twitter account to name the player to watch out for ahead of the highly anticipated MI vs RCB encounter.

Guess my player to watch out for tonight. I'll reveal the player at 6pm, but let's see how many decode it before thatðŸ˜‰ #MIvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/9MvrF66Yxc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 9, 2021

While the 43-year-old did not name the particular player, he rather gave his followers a hint by sharing a picture of a flamingo bird. Cricket enthusiasts were quick to guess that the cricketer was New Zealand's left-arm pacer, Trent Boult. The fast bowler has established himself as a force to reckon with in all three formats with his exploits with the ball.

However, the same cannot be said about his batting prowess. The Kiwi international had played a unique 'flamingo block' back in 2015 in a Test match against Australia. Despite giving the obvious hint, Jaffer indicated that he will reveal the name of the player at 6 PM IST on Friday.

Trent Boult - Flamingo Shot ðŸ˜‚ Decoded âœŒï¸ pic.twitter.com/VMyv4v1j7l — G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) April 9, 2021

It's Trent Boult..... Flamingo shot he played against AUS — Just_A_Stranger (@strangerplayz10) April 9, 2021

Trent Boult.

Because this bird is Flamingo and Trent Boult played the Flamingo shot against Australia 2-3 years ago I guess. — Ruchir Kaulgud (@i_am_ruchir) April 9, 2021

Trent Boult IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians franchise had signed Trent Boult ahead of the 13th season of the cash-rich league for INR 3.20 crore. The speedster proved to be a vital cog for Rohit Sharma and co. last year and was instrumental in the side clinching their second championship. The bowler finished the season as the third-highest wicket-taker in the league with 25 wickets in 15 games.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

