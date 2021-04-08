MI Vs RCB: Who Has Scored The Most Number Of Runs In MI Vs RCB Matches In IPL History?

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to get underway on Friday, April 9. The tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Mumbai will be led by Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will captain Bangalore.

Kieron Pollard and AB de Villiers lead run-scoring charts in MI vs RCB fixtures

Over the years, the two sides have been a part of several memorable encounters and the clash on Friday promises to be the same. Both sides are filled with some of the best T20 batsmen in the world which is why runs will be scored in abundance. Ahead of the MI vs RCB tournament opener, let's take a look at the players who have scored the most number of runs in the contests between the two sides.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, it is skipper Kieron Pollard who has scored the most runs against RCB. Kieron Pollard IPL record against RCB is pretty impressive. Kieron Pollard IPL record vs RCB includes the 537 runs he has scored in 23 matches. Pollard is followed by the Mumbai Indians skipper. Rohit Sharma stats against RCB include the 478 runs he has scored in 21 games.

On the other hand, as far as Bangalore are concerned, it is AB de Villiers who has scored the most runs in MI vs RCB games. The South African veteran has amassed 726 runs in 23 games. De Villiers is followed by RCB skipper Virat Kohli who has notched 637 runs against Mumbai in 27 matches.

Both franchises have been training hard for almost a month now. It would be interesting to see which team comes out on top when they take on each other on Friday. The MI vs RCB game is set to get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at the Mumbai Indians squad and Royal Challengers squad.

Mumbai Indians squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Royal Challengers squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.

