MI Vs RR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Mumbai Vs Rajasthan Top Fantasy Picks

The defending Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 24th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Thursday, April 29. The high voltage clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The encounter is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. The MI vs RR live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

MI vs RR Dream11 prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match preview

After having lost their last two matches in the IPL 2021, the Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back by registering a thumping win against the Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming clash. Rohit Sharma and co. have won two out of their five matches so far and they are currently placed at the fourth place on the points table. The five-time champions have had a slow start to their campaign this year and a win against the Rajasthan Royals will lift up their spirits at this crucial juncture of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals have also struggled to win matches consistently in this year's IPL. The Sanju Samson-led side are languishing at the penultimate position on the points table and a win against the Mumbai Indians will help them improve their position on the standings. They have shown glimpses of brilliance, but have struggled without the likes of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. A tooth and nail fight between the two teams is on the cards as both MI and RR seem to be desperate for a victory.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Delhi weather forecast

The weather conditions in Delhi seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket on Thursday. According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the game, however, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 35 degrees during the game.

MI vs RR Dream11 prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

Batters from both teams will be licking their lips looking at the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Only six wickets fell in the first IPL 2021 at the venue and the batsmen dominated the contest between bat and ball. The pitch is expected to behave in a similar way in the upcoming match as well. Spinners are also expected to get some assistance from the wicket. Considering the past results and the overall conditions, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Average first innings score: 165 (74 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 40, Lost – 34

MI vs RR Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

The Rajasthan Royals will be without the services of Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone as the two cricketers have withdrawn from the T20 competition midway.

MI vs RR Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

MI vs RR best team: MI vs RR player record

MI captain Rohit Sharma has emerged to be the team's best batsman this season. The star opener has scored 201 runs from 5 matches this year at an impressive average of 40.20. When it comes to their bowling department, Rahul Chahar has been their most successful bowlers after 5 matches. The crafty leg-spinner has claimed 9 wickets in IPL 2021 and has a stunning economy rate of 6.85.

For the Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson has led from the front. The wicketkeeper-batsman was the first player to score a century in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league and he has amassed 187 runs so far after 5 games. Star all-rounder Chris Morris has also showcased remarkable form this year and the speedster has picked up 9 wickets in IPL 2021.

MI vs RR best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – S Yadav, R Sharma, S Samsom

Vice-Captain – C Morris, Q Kock, R Chahar

Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MI vs RR Dream11 team

Keepers – S Samson (VC), Q Kock

Batsmen – R Sharma, S Yadav (C), R Parag, H Pandya, Y Jaiswal

All-Rounders – C Morris

Bowlers – R Chahar, C Sakariya, J Bumrah

MI vs RR Dream11 prediction

The Mumbai Indians are likely to trump the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The MI vs RR match prediction and MI vs RR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MI vs RR Dream11 team and MI vs RR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

