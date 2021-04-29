MI Vs RR: Sanju Samson Could Tactically Emulate Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli; Here Is How

The Mumbai Indians are set to face the Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Having won only 2 out of their 5 matches, the Rajasthan Royals sit at the 7th position on the IPL 2021 points table. Apart from recent results, RR captain Sanju Samson is also facing a difficulty in terms of a shortage of prominent international players in the squad to support the team.

RR squad depleted after Andrew Tye IPL 2021 exit

The Rajasthan Royals are the most affected team due to the withdrawal of its international players. The RR have lost a total of 4 international players from its squad so far. England players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Another England player, Liam Livingstone had left the RR squad due to bio-bubble fatigue while Australian player Andrew Tye had withdrawn from the league after being critical of the money that the franchises were spending on cricket in a time of crisis. THe Andrew Tye IPL 2021 contract with the Rajasthan Royals was to fetch him INR 1 crore.

Conserving international players

Considering the shortage of international players in the RR squad, all the pressure is naturally bound to fall on players like Jos Buttler, David Miller and Chris Morris. The season is still long and the RR captain Sanju Samson cannot afford an injury to its remaining international players as he would have no replacement option available for them. Ahead of the MI vs RR match, Sanju Samson can look to use the same tactic, which captains like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have used in their previous matches.

RR's young squad can open the option for 3 overseas players

The Rajasthan Royals can start their upcoming matches with only 3 international players. This will ensure that the remaining international players aren’t overworked and feeling the excessive pressure of winning. This will also make sure that the players stay away from injury and be fit and well-rested for all the upcoming matches. The young squad of the Royals are also displaying some prominent performances with players like Shivam Dube and Riyan Parag contributing with the bat and Chetan Sakariya taking a significant number of wickets with the ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal could be persisted with, while Kartik Tyagi could be brought in as a surprise package against MI's struggling batting line-up at the moment.

Here is RR's possible best playing XI for Thursday's game vs MI - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C and WK), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat.

Use of 3 international players in the MI vs RR Match

The tactic of playing 3 international players has seen the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2nd position of the IPL 2021 points table. Even the Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has gone ahead with 3 international players so far keeping the fitness and availability of players in mind. Sanju Samson can also emulate this tactic in the upcoming matches to preserve the international core of the RR squad throughout the IPL 2021.

Image Source: RR Instagram/PTI