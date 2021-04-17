MI Vs SRH Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And All IPL 2021 Match 9 Details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will battle it out against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 9th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, April 17. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The MI vs SRH live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad preview

The Mumbai Indians side did not have an ideal start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year as they came second to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural contest of the season. However, the five-time champions made a stunning comeback by registering a famous 10-run win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their subsequent encounter. The MI team is considered as one of the most balanced sides by many, considering the presence of a number of T20 stalwarts in their line-up. They are currently placed third on the points table and have a significant chance of claiming the top spot by claiming a thumping win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The David Warner-led SRH side are the only team that are still winless in the 14th season of the cash-rich league. They have several unanswered questions to address ahead of their forthcoming fixture, especially when it comes to the depth in their batting order, as they heavily rely on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for the fireworks. SRH are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and a victory against the Mumbai Indians will give them much-needed confidence as they look to stage a turnaround after their dismal performances in the first two games.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Chennai weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the weather conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted game of T20 cricket on Saturday. While a partial cloud cover is expected during the match, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees during the game.

MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the venue, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface.

Average first innings score: 160 (86 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 34, Lost – 50

MI vs SRH Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

There are no injury updates for the upcoming clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad and all the players from both squads will be available for selection.

MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

SRH: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan

MI vs SRH best team: MI vs SRH player record

SRH captain David Warner has scored 488 runs against Mumbai Indians over the years, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed 14 wickets against the particular opposition over the years. For MI, Kieron Pollard with 383 runs is the highest run-scorer against SRH for Rohit Sharma and co.

Warner was also the top performer with the bat for SRH last year as he amassed 548 runs in the season. Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan with 20 wickets was the team's best bowler in the previous editions. Dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan was the most prolific run-scorer for MI in the UAE last year as the talented youngster accumulated 516 runs in the season. Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball for MI as he claimed 27 wickets.

MI vs SRH best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – S Yadav, D Warner, R Sharma

Vice-Captain – Rashid Khan, J Bairstow, I Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav and David Warner will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MI vs SRH Dream11 team

Keeper – J Bairstow, I Kishan, W Saha

Batsmen – S Yadav (C), D Warner (VC), R Sharma

All-Rounders – K Pandya, J Holder

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, R Chahar, J Bumrah

MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction

The Mumbai Indians are likely to trump the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The MI vs SRH match prediction and MI vs SRH playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MI vs SRH Dream11 team and MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Mumbai Indians / Sunrisers Hyderabad / Instagram