IPL 2021, MI Vs SRH Match Highlights: Chahar & Boult Shine As MI Defeats SRH By 13 Runs

Man of the match ! Hardik pandya!! Game changer in the field ! Jassi jaisa koi nahi !!king at death bowling @Jaspritbumrah93 @trent_boult @mipaltan surely know how to win pressure games !! No 1 team for a reason #SRHvMI @ImRo45 hitmannn!! you can !!captain 👨✈️— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2021
Match 9. It's all over! Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs https://t.co/ptYFR2P5Iz #MIvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021
कसं जमतं #ThunderBoom ला हे EVERY TIME? 🥺💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
SRH 137 (19.4)
Sorry to say, but anyone that picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad all together in one playing XI does not deserve to win.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 17, 2021
Bumrah & Death overs > Your favourite pair in the world 😋#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvSRH— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
Match 9. 18.5: WICKET! V Shankar (28) is out, c Suryakumar Yadav b Jasprit Bumrah, 134/8 https://t.co/ptYFR2P5Iz #MIvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021
SRH 135/8 (19)
SRH require 21 runs from the last couple of overs!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
All eyes on BOOM 👀
#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvSRH
SRH 132/7 (18.2)
Great pick up & throw from HP to remove the danger man Samad 🤩— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
Paltan, कशी वाटली भाऊंची fielding? 😎😎😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvSRH
A brilliant over from @trent_boult. Just 6 runs and 2 wickets off it.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021
Live - https://t.co/9qUSq70YpW #VIVOIPL #MIvSRH
16 runs off the 16th over. 31 off 24 needed.#SRH - 120/5 (16)#MIvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2021
SRH 120/5 (16)
Rahul Chahar - The wicket taker of #MI.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021
Win or Lose from here, But Rahul Chahar love you man @rdchahar1 💙— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 17, 2021
For the upcoming T-20 WC as its going be in india, Can Rahul Chahar be considered as a first choice finger spinner as Yuzi and Kuldeep Yadav been off color for a while ?#AskStar @StarSportsIndia— Prateek (@__imprateek__) April 17, 2021
Rahul Chahar now has the joint-most wickets in #IPL2021 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvSRH— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
SRH 106/5 (15.2)
Rahul Chahar is yet again turning the match upside down as he took 2 wickets in his final over. SRH 104/5 (15)
AND ANOTHER ONE!!! https://t.co/dvgjjB3HmZ— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
तूच रे Rahul 💙💙💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
The leggie strikes yet AGAIN when we need a breakthrough 💪
SRH - 102/4 (14.1)
#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvSRH
The 💯 comes up. 49 off 36 needed.#SRH - 102/3 (14)#MIvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2021
SRH 102/3 (14)
Game changing throw from Hardik to dismiss Warner.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021
HARDIK with the gun fielding effort gets Warner🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/XdAjXG3y04— AK #MI💙 (@rantworld101) April 17, 2021
What a throw from Hardik Pandya. And David Warner gone, big big moment of this game. David Warner gone Runout. Brilliant from Hardik Pandya. #IPL2021— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 17, 2021
SRH 95/3 (12.4)
What a big wicket that is! 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
Warner is sent back after some brilliant work in the field from HP 🔥
SRH - 90/3 (11.3)
#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvSRH
SRH 91/3 (11.4)
AGAIN!!!! 🤩 https://t.co/eW0EE1mtCe— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2021
Boult 🤣 pic.twitter.com/reSkWtVAsJ— 🪐🚶♂️ (@NithinWatto_185) April 17, 2021
Boult 😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hRKb0BukGf— Imabzkhan MSDian™💛✨ (@MSDhoniRules) April 17, 2021
Me— antony britto (@dostoyevskied) April 17, 2021
Chasing my dreams.#SRHvRCB #boult #bairstow #ipl pic.twitter.com/EQxIEYbLEA
SRH 81/2 (10.3)
🔝 stuff from Chahar 🤩— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
English batsman Jonny Bairstow caused destruction on the field, quite literally, as he broke the team fridge with his powerful six off Trent Boult.
Krunal sends the man-in-form, Jonny Bairstow back to the hut after he gets out hit-wicket! 🤩— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
SRH - 67/1 (7.2)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvSRH https://t.co/mviEnRYKdO
SRH 68/1 (7.5)
First blow! 👊— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2021
Live updates - https://t.co/w5SRknZZfJ
Match centre - https://t.co/XacLV2nOst
WhatsApp - https://t.co/m1WhwhjyJm#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvSRH #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/8UuCJqTrz5
Bairstow ensuring that SRH don’t ever think of batting him down the order again.#SRHvMI— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 17, 2021
SRH 67/0 (7)
Bairstow breaking the glass of the fridge with ease at Chepauk.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021
Carnage by Jonny Bairstow at Chepauk, he's loving the opening position.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2021
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have stitched 50 runs partnership inside 6 overs. SRH 56/0 (5.3)
SIIXXX!!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2021
Bairstow goes HUGE, once again! #SRH - 48/0 (4.2)#MIvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021
Jonny Bairstow is showing that he indeed belongs on the top as he smashed Milne for back-to-back sixes. SRH 42/0 (4)
TWO IN A ROW!!!! 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2021
The Bair-show in 🔛#MIvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 https://t.co/vSjpmSdDJE
Bairstow has gone berserk as he smashes Trent Boult for 18 runs. SRH 23/0 (3)
Jasprit Bumrah has been asking early questions as he gave away only 3 runs in his first over. SRH 13/0 (2.2)
Trent Boult has bowled a tight first over as he gave away only 2 runs in his 1st over. SRH 3/0 (1.3)
Khaleel has his first wicket!!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 17, 2021
Virat Singh a fine catch to dismiss Hardik 👏👏#MIvSRH #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Y2JoWRYci9
MI 133/5 (19)