IPL 2021, MI Vs SRH Match Highlights: Chahar & Boult Shine As MI Defeats SRH By 13 Runs

Confident Mumbai Indians, fresh after a thrilling win against Kolkata Knight riders, will look to carry on the momentum when it takes on an unsettled Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium

Ujjwal Samrat
23:18 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Yuvraj Singh picks Hardik Pandya as the man of the match

 

23:17 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Boult packs up SRH's inning

SRH 137 (19.4)

23:17 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Sanjay Manjrekar says SRH does not deserve to win

 

23:09 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Bumrah bags his first wicket, dismisses Vijay Shankar

SRH 135/8 (19)

  

23:04 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Rashid Khan goes for a duck on Boult

SRH 132/7 (18.2)

  

23:01 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Hardik Pandya's bullet throw dismisses Abdul Samad

 

22:56 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Aakash Chopra shares interesting stats on run-outs

SRH 124/5 (17)

  

22:51 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Vijay Shankar fighting lone battle for Hyderabad

SRH 120/5 (16)

  

22:51 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Netizens hail Rahul Chahar for another outstanding spell

 

22:45 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Rahul Chahar levels Harshal Patel in terms of number of wickets

SRH 106/5 (15.2)

  

22:43 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Rahul Chahar bags 2 wickets in his 4th over

Rahul Chahar is yet again turning the match upside down as he took 2 wickets in his final over. SRH 104/5 (15)

  

 

22:39 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Virat Singh's short stay as Chahar dismisses the debutant on 11

 

22:36 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Mumbai making it hard for Virat Singh and Vijay Shankar

SRH 102/3 (14)

  

22:28 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Game-changing throw say Netizens as Warner run-out on 36

SRH 95/3 (12.4)

  

22:24 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Hardik Pandya's brilliance dismisses David Warner

SRH 91/3 (11.4)

  

22:24 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Warner keeping sure SRH remain in the chase

 

22:17 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Netizens in split after Boult falls down chasing the ball

SRH 81/2 (10.3)

  

22:11 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Rahul Chahar yet again gets wicket in his first over

 

22:07 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Bairstow Breaks SRH Team Fridge With Blazing Six

English batsman Jonny Bairstow caused destruction on the field, quite literally, as he broke the team fridge with his powerful six off Trent Boult.

Read Here How Netizens Reacted

22:05 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Bairstow bizarre dismissal on Krunal Pandya

SRH 68/1 (7.5)

  

 

22:01 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Sanjay Manjrekar hails 'opener' Bairstow

SRH 67/0 (7)

  

22:01 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Bairstow power-hitting impresses netizens

 

21:58 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Harsha Bhogle hails Jonny Bairstow's explosive start

 

21:51 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Bairstow-Warner stitch 50 partnership inside 6 overs

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have stitched 50 runs partnership inside 6 overs. SRH 56/0 (5.3)

  

21:47 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Hyderabad's explosive start, Bairstow on a roll

 

21:44 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Bairstow wreaking havoc at the Chepauk

Jonny Bairstow is showing that he indeed belongs on the top as he smashed Milne for back-to-back sixes. SRH 42/0 (4)

 

 

21:38 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Jonny Bairstow bags 18 runs in Boult's over

Bairstow has gone berserk as he smashes Trent Boult for 18 runs. SRH 23/0 (3)

  

21:35 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Bumrah compliments Boult as he too bowls tight first over

Jasprit Bumrah has been asking early questions as he gave away only 3 runs in his first over. SRH 13/0 (2.2)

21:10 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Trent Boult bowls tight first over

Trent Boult has bowled a tight first over as he gave away only 2 runs in his 1st over. SRH 3/0 (1.3)

 

21:03 IST, April 17th 2021
MI vs SRH: Khaleel gets his 1st wicket, Hardik Pandya dismissed

MI 133/5 (19)

 

