MI Vs SRH Live Stream, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 9 Preview

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 9 of the IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The MI vs SRH live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage clash, here's a look at MI vs SRH live telecast details, MI vs SRH pitch report and weather forecast, MI vs SRH live scores info and MI vs SRH head to head record.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match preview

Mumbai Indians, who kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign on a losing note against RCB, got back to winning ways by securing a 10-run win against KKR in the second game. The Men in Blue and Gold went on to win the game from an improbable situation, which must have surely boosted their confidence. The defending champions will look to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and continue with the winning momentum.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a torrid start to their IPL 2021 campaign. The David Warner-led side have ended up losing both their opening games and at the moment are the only team who haven't yet gotten off the mark on the points table. The Orange Army is set to come out all guns blazing as they look the secure their first points of the competition. Both sides are filled with some of the most prominent T20 players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

MI vs SRH live telecast and live streaming Details

For the MI vs SRH live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, April 17. For MI vs SRH live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The MI vs SRH live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

MI vs SRH pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. The last three matches have seen batting become difficult as the game progressed due to the increasing slowness of the surface and all three games were won by the side batting first, which is why the captain winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total. Anything around 160 would mostly be a winning score on this surface.

Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the MI vs SRH match will be clear and ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (29°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 69-89%. There will be no significant cloud cover during the game, which is why fans are in for an uninterrupted and fascinating MI vs SRH contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI vs SRH head to head

According to MI vs SRH h2h record, there is nothing that separates the two teams. Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 16 times with both sides winning 8 games each. In fact, the score was even in the last edition of the IPL as well. While Mumbai Indians win the first game by 34 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped them by 10 wickets in the reverse fixture.

