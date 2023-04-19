The wait for an IPL wicket ended for Arjun Tendulkar as he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the final over of the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match and his team emerged victorious by 14. Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar who is often seen with him in public places celebrated his brother's achievement and posted on Instagram the same.

The left-hand young fast bowler however had to wait for almost a year to play his first Indian Premier League match and made his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai Indians' last match in Mumbai. The 'junior' Tendulkar went wicketless in that match but bowled a decent spell.

Posting a video of Arjun Tendulkar's post-match interview, Sara wrote on her Instagram story, "Waited so long for this day, so so so proud of you". Other than his sister, Arjun also received appreciation from his father and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar who is also the mentor of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League lauded his son's performance in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI vs SRH: Sara Tendulkar appreciates her brother's performance

Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a tweet, "A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak’s batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!."

Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise for Arjun Tendulkar

Getting back to match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, the Rohit Sharma-led side batting first posted a first-innings total of 192/6 in which Cameron Green starred with an inning of 64*. His knock consisted of six fours and two sixes. Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Tillak Varma, and Tim David also scored with the bat and contributed to the team's score.

Chasing the target the hosts lost Harry Brook who was the centurion in the last match very early and from here it was very difficult for the Sunrisers Hyderabad to chase down such a mammoth target. Mayank Agarwal from the SRH batting line-up top scored 48 runs but other than him no batsman was able to stay at the crease for long and was dismissed cheaply.

Arjun Tendulkar came to bowl the last over and was able to take the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and also picked up the first wicket of his Indian Premier League career.