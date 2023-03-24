Quick links:
Image: BCCI
Anjali Sarvani took an amazing catch to dismiss Hayley Matthews. But TV umpire overturned the dismissal on the basis that the ball touched the ground.
Hayley Matthews is still intact in the middle. She smashed Gayakwad for a boundary. Sophie Ecclestone dropped Nat Sciver-Brunt on the last ball of the same over. MI are 46/1 in 6 overs.
Yastika Bhatia has been dismissed for 21 off 18 balls. Anjali Sarvani removed her with a length ball outside off. MI are 31/1 in 4.2 overs.
Hayley Matthews smashed a huge six off the final ball of Grace Harris' over. Mumbai Indians 30/0 in 4 overs
Yastika Bhatia (20 off 12 balls) smashed two boundaries in the 3rd over bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad to power Mumbai Indian to 23/0 in 3 overs.
Yastika Bhatia played a sweep shot for a boundary off the very first ball to provide a solid start to Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 Eliminator.
Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Grace Harris takes the new ball for UP Warriorz. WPL 2023 Eliminator begins!
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (captain & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator of WPL 2023.
Mumbai Indians (probable): 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Pooja Vastrakar, 7 Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque.
UP Warriorz (probable): 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Anjali Sarvani, 10 S Yashasri/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Parshavi Chopra.
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.