MI Vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai Indians' Onslaught Continue Despite Bhatia's Dismissal

MI vs UPW Live Cricket score: Mumbai Indians are all set to lock horns against UP Warriorz in Eliminator of the TATA WPL 2023 on Friday, March 24. Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live score of the WPL 2023 match today. Get all the latest updates from the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz on republicworld.com.

Vishal Tiwari
MI vs UPW Live Score and Updates

Image: BCCI

20:09 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW Live Score: Matthews survives, MI 69/1 in 9 over

Anjali Sarvani took an amazing catch to dismiss Hayley Matthews. But TV umpire overturned the dismissal on the basis that the ball touched the ground.  

19:53 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW Live Score: Matthews continues the onslaught

Hayley Matthews is still intact in the middle. She smashed Gayakwad for a boundary. Sophie Ecclestone dropped Nat Sciver-Brunt on the last ball of the same over. MI are 46/1 in 6 overs.

19:49 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW Live Score: Bhatia departs for 21

Yastika Bhatia has been dismissed for 21 off 18 balls. Anjali Sarvani removed her with a length ball outside off. MI are 31/1 in 4.2 overs.  

19:44 IST, March 24th 2023
WPL 2023 Eliminator Live score: Hayley Matthews goes big in the 4th over

Hayley Matthews smashed a huge six off the final ball of Grace Harris' over. Mumbai Indians 30/0 in 4 overs

19:41 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW Live Score: Bhatia on fire

Yastika Bhatia (20 off 12 balls) smashed two boundaries in the 3rd over bowled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad to power Mumbai Indian to 23/0 in 3 overs. 

19:41 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW WPL 2023 Live Score: Bhatia starts well for Mumbai

Yastika Bhatia played a sweep shot for a boundary off the very first ball to provide a solid start to Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 Eliminator. 

19:30 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW Live Score: Matthews, Bhatia open batting for Mumbai!

Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Grace Harris takes the new ball for UP Warriorz. WPL 2023 Eliminator begins! 

19:09 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW Live Score: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (captain & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

19:02 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW WPL 2023 Live Score: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to bowl

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Eliminator of WPL 2023. 

18:45 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW: Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (probable): 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Pooja Vastrakar, 7 Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Jintimani Kalita, 11 Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz (probable): 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Shweta Sehrawat, 3 Kiran Navgire, 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Simran Shaikh, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Anjali Sarvani, 10 S Yashasri/Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Parshavi Chopra.

18:39 IST, March 24th 2023
MI vs UPW: Full squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

 

