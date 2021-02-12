MIB Vs CAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Men In Blue will take on Catalunya Tigers in the 24th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 12 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIB vs CAT Dream11 prediction, probable MIB vs CAT playing 11 and MIB vs CAT Dream11 team.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video To Launch Another Australian Cricket Documentary After The Test Success

MIB vs CAT Dream11 prediction: MIB vs CAT Dream11 preview

Men In Blue saw their opening match getting washed out due to rain but they won their next two matches due to which they are placed second on the points table with 5 points after three matches.They will look to win the upcoming contest to make it hat-trick of wins and also keep hold of the second spot on the points table.

This will be the third match of the day for Tigers, who at the time of writing, were winless in the tournament. They were languishing at the fifth spot with one point after their first match was washed out due to rain, while losing to Bengali CC in the second match. They will be eyeing to end the day on a high and climb up the points table. The contest is expected to be an entertaining encounter as both teams will have plenty of firepower in their ranks.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Posts Pictures From Training Session, Fans Urge Him To Score Ton In 2nd Test

MIB vs CAT Dream11 prediction: Squad details for MIB vs CAT Dream11 team

MIB: Sanjeev Tiwari (c & wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

CAT: Jamshad Afzal (WK), Ghulam Sarwar (C), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

Also Read: Axar Patel Set To Make Debut In 2nd Test, Fans Question Absence Of Kuldeep Yadav: WATCH

MIB vs CAT Dream11 prediction: MIB vs CAT Dream11 top picks

Shankar Kalighatla

Muhammad Armghan Khan

Yasir Ali-I

Also Read: IPL Auction: Sreesanth Removed, Nayan Doshi To Become The Oldest To Go Under The Hammer

MIB vs CAT Dream11 live: MIB vs CAT Dream11 team

MIB vs CAT live: MIB vs CAT match prediction

As per our prediction, MIB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIB vs CAT match prediction and MIB vs CAT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIB vs CAT Dream11 team and MIB vs CAT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.