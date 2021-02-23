MIB Vs FTH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

The Men in Blue will take on Fateh in Match 58 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23 at 5:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIB vs FTH Dream11 prediction, probable MIB vs FTH playing 11 and MIB vs FTH Dream11 team.

MIB vs FTH Dream11 prediction: MIB vs FTH live match preview

This will be the second match of the day for the Men in Blue who are looking to get their season back on track. They take on table-toppers Bengali in their first match of the day and will be hoping to end the day on a high by winning the match and moving up the points table. Fateh on other hand have just one win to show from three matches. They will be desperate to win this match as it gives them an opportunity to climb up the points table. Fans can expect a cracking battle between these two teams.

MIB vs FTH Dream11 prediction: Squad details for MIB vs FTH Dream11 team

MIB: Prasanna Jathan (wk), Sanjeev Tiwari (c), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Sachin Sudarshana, Souvik Sengupta, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Harjot Randhawa.

FTH: Harjinder Singh (wk), Bhawandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Naghman Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Mirza Baig, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Yadwinder Sandhu, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Iqbal Wajid, Davinder Singh, Jagroop Singh, Amanbir Sran, Manvir Singh.

MIB vs FTH match prediction: MIB vs FTH Dream11 top picks

Manjinder Singh

Gurvinder Singh Sr

Shankar Kaligatla

Atul Kesar

MIB vs FTH Dream11 live: MIB vs FTH Dream11 team

MIB vs FTH live: MIB vs FTH match prediction

As per our prediction, MIB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIB vs FTH match prediction and MIB vs FTH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIB vs FTH Dream11 team and MIB vs FTH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

