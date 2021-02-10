MIB Vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Men In Blue will take on Gracia in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 10 at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction, probable MIB vs GRA playing 11 and MIB vs GRA Dream11 team.

MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction: MIB vs GRA Dream11 preview

This is the second match of the day for Men in Blue after they face XI Stars in the opening game. They will look to end the day on a high by winning this match and also move up the points table. Earlier in the competition Men in Blue suffered a loss to Bengali in their first encounter while their second match was abandoned due to rain.

Gracia on the other hand also saw their first match being washed out due to rain and will be eager to get off the mark by winning this contest. Gracia are also scheduled to face Fateh later in the day and will look to end the day in style by winning both the matches. This match promises to be a hard-fought contest between these two teams.

MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction: Squad details for MIB vs GRA Dream11 team

MIB: Sanjeev Tiwari (c & wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

GRA: Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

MIB vs GRA Dream11 prediction: MIB vs GRA Dream11 top picks

Shankar Kaligatla

Mukhtiar Singh

Kuldeep Lal

Shubhdeep Deb

MIB vs GRA Dream11 live: MIB vs GRA Dream11 team

MIB vs GRA live: MIB vs GRA match prediction

As per our prediction, GRA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIB vs GRA match prediction and MIB vs GRA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIB vs GRA Dream11 team and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

