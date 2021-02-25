MIB Vs XI-S Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Quick links:
Men in Blue (MIB) and XI Stars (XI-S) will collide in the 66th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 25 at 8:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIB vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, probable MIB vs XI-S playing 11 and MIB vs XI-S Dream11 team.
Men in Blue are currently at the third spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona standings with nine points. Shankar Kalighatla and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing two (one N/R). XI Stars, on the other hand, are at the basement spot of the table with only one point and a win-loss record of 0-5 (one N/R).
MIB: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb.
XI Stars: Musadaq Mubarak, Amir Hamza, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Abubakar Hussain, Muneeb Ishfaq, Tabish Qahqous, Zubair Ahmed, Ehsan Ullah, Umar Riaz, Sajid Riaz, Usman Shah, Hassan Khan, Hamza Khan, Aamir Sohail, Muhammad Zaheer, Roheed Islam, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Men in Blue will come out on top in this contest.
The match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch MIB vs XI-S live by logging into the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the MIB vs XI-S live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020
This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2
Note: The MIB vs XI-S match prediction and MIB vs XI-S Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIB vs XI-S Dream11 team and MIB vs XI-S Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
