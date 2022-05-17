Michael Clarke Devastated As He Remembers Andrew Symonds; 'What’s Going On In Cricket'

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke is left heartbroken and devastated after his old teammate Andrew Symonds sadly passed away on May 14 in a car accident. The 41-year old revealed that he shared an 'amazing connection' with Symonds even though the two were extremely different in several ways. It has been less than three months and Australian cricket have lost another legend after Shane Warne sadly passed away on March 3 earlier this year.

Michael Clarke left devastated after Andrew Symonds' death

While speaking on the Big Sports Breakfast, Michael Clarke said, "I don’t know what’s going on in cricket at the moment. It’s just devastating. Been a horrible few months. These are the times you grab your family, your friends and cherish every day, I guess." The cricket fraternity has been left devastated as Symonds, Warne, Rod Marsh, and Phil Huges sadly passed away in quick succession.

Clarke and Symonds shared a strong bond in Australian cricket as they not only played Tests together but also one-days and T20s. Both players were also a crucial part of the 2007 team that won the ODI World Cup. While Clarke admitted that he was very different from Symonds, he provided a detailed explanation of why he shared an excellent connection with Roy and how he was made to feel comfortable.

A tribute to the life and career of Australia allrounder Andrew Symonds, who tragically lost his life in a car accident aged only 46.



We will miss you, Roy. pic.twitter.com/Yu7uktODeq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 17, 2022

"We were so opposite in so many ways. The laughing joke in our team was complete city boy me, complete country boy, him, yet we built an amazing connection," Clarke added in his interview. "We did things I thought I’d never experienced and wasn’t comfortable doing, but with him he made me feel comfortable. Talk about being out of your comfort zone. We were fishing for barra on these banks where there were crocs everywhere and, again, no way would I ever do that on my own, but with him he just made you feel so comfortable.”

And that was not it, as the 41-year old also explained how Symonds was his favourite player to bat with at the crease. "We just had a really good connection, some of the things that we both enjoyed about batting – you know that running between wickets or even how competitive we were at fielding training to try and improve our fielding. It brought the best out of me."

With Clarke having lost so many teammates recently, he concluded by explaining how it was difficult to comprehend all the emotions by adding, "I think that’s the key to remember all those good times and celebrate those. It’s hard to believe. Of all things, an accident – a car accident as well – it’s just so hard to comprehend. When you go through some of those feelings, you’ve got to keep remembering the good times."