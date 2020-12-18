Michael Clarke Forewarns Indian Batsmen; Says 'they Are In Deep Trouble' Without Kohli

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has said that the Indian batsmen will struggle in Virat Kohli's absence after they had failed to apply themselves in the first innings of the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli on the other hand will only be making a solitary Test appearance and will be heading back to India to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple are expecting the birth of their first child in January.
“He (Virat Kohli) will be fuming he didn’t make 100. He was the pick of the batters and he was the only one that wanted to score runs, everyone else wanted to block it. This has been my concern with India from the start", said Clarke while interacting on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast.
“I watched some of the Australia A games, I know how Pujara plays. Their attitude is – see this new ball off. I’ve said it before, against Australia in Australia you will get one with your name on it. You’ll get a good ball. You’ll nick it and you’ll be out, all of a sudden you’ll lose two in a row and put your team under so much pressure", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.
“Can you imagine this Indian batting line-up without Virat Kohli for the next two Test matches? They are in deep trouble. At stages it was very hard to watch,” the 2015 World Cup-winning captain further added.
READ: Harsha Bhogle Lauds Australia's Spirit As India Lose 4 Wickets For 11 Runs; Fans Air Views
Kohli was India's top-scorer in the first innings with 74 runs to his name. He looked in good touch but his stay at the crease was cut short after his deputy Ajinkya Rahane had suffered a brain fade moment while attempting a non-existent single. The batting megastar's wicket was indeed the turning point for India in their first innings as they were reduced to 233/6 at stumps on Day 1.
When play resumed on Day 2, the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins worked in tandem as India lost four wickets in four overs by adding just 11 runs to their overnight score to be bundled out for 244.
READ: Virat Kohli Breaks Tiger Pataudi's 51-yr Record To Achieve Sizeable Feat Versus Australia
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Shoaib Akhtar challenges Waqar Younis indirectly with tweet on Mohammad Amir's retirement?
7 mins ago
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Final GKH vs GGC live stream, pitch and weather report, preview
9 mins ago
Virat Kohli breaks Tiger Pataudi's 51-yr record to achieve sizeable feat versus Australia
49 mins ago
Wasim Jaffer takes funny Chris Hemworth-style Avengers dig at Australian scribe on Twitter
1 hour ago
India vs Australia 2020: Traditional New Year's Test set to be shifted out of Sydney?
1 hour ago
Dinner Break: Bumrah dismisses openers to bring India back in the game
1 hour ago