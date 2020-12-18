Michael Clarke Forewarns Indian Batsmen; Says 'they Are In Deep Trouble' Without Kohli

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has said that the Indian batsmen will struggle in Virat Kohli's absence after they had failed to apply themselves in the first innings of the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli on the other hand will only be making a solitary Test appearance and will be heading back to India to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple are expecting the birth of their first child in January.

'Can you imagine?': Michael Clarke

“He (Virat Kohli) will be fuming he didn’t make 100. He was the pick of the batters and he was the only one that wanted to score runs, everyone else wanted to block it. This has been my concern with India from the start", said Clarke while interacting on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast.

“I watched some of the Australia A games, I know how Pujara plays. Their attitude is – see this new ball off. I’ve said it before, against Australia in Australia you will get one with your name on it. You’ll get a good ball. You’ll nick it and you’ll be out, all of a sudden you’ll lose two in a row and put your team under so much pressure", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

“Can you imagine this Indian batting line-up without Virat Kohli for the next two Test matches? They are in deep trouble. At stages it was very hard to watch,” the 2015 World Cup-winning captain further added.

Kohli was India's top-scorer in the first innings with 74 runs to his name. He looked in good touch but his stay at the crease was cut short after his deputy Ajinkya Rahane had suffered a brain fade moment while attempting a non-existent single. The batting megastar's wicket was indeed the turning point for India in their first innings as they were reduced to 233/6 at stumps on Day 1.

When play resumed on Day 2, the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins worked in tandem as India lost four wickets in four overs by adding just 11 runs to their overnight score to be bundled out for 244.

