Michael Clarke Reveals Why Shoaib Akhtar Was The 'fastest' Among His Pace Counterparts

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke has named the fastest bowler that he has ever faced in his cricketing career and it is none other than the 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar.

Comparing Akhtar to the likes of his fast bowling counterparts Brett Lee, Shaun Tait, Jason Gillespie, etc. Clarke said that the Pakistani speedster was the fastest of them all.

'Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest I have faced': Michael Clarke

“Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest I have faced. He could bowl 160. Different type of bowler who could bowl quick for three overs. Flintoff was quick for 12 overs. Lee was quick. Shoaib was quicker. Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, and Jason Gillespie were fast. But Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest", said Michael Clarke while interacting on the Uncensored Podcast.

Shoaib Akhtar continues to hold the record of having bowled the fastest delivery

Former Australian pacer Shaun Tait takes the third spot. He had bowled his fastest delivery at 160.7 kmph against arch-rivals Pakistan in February 2010.

Pace icon and one of Australia's key members of their 2003 World Cup triumph Brett Lee takes the second spot when it comes to having bowled the fastest delivery. He had clocked 161.1 kmph against West Indies at Brisbane in 2003.

Shoaib Akhtar tops the list. The tearaway fast bowler had clocked 161.3 kmph during a 2003 World Cup group match against England.

Shoaib Akhtar's cricketing career

Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 One Day Internationals and, 15 T20Is from 1997 to 2011. The aggressive quickie has picked up 178, 247, and, 19 scalps in all three formats respectively. He called it a day in 2011 after Pakistan were ousted from World Cup 2011 by losing the semi-final against arch-rivals and eventual winners India in Mohali.

Ever since his retirement, Akhtar has found success as a commentator and as a cricket pundit. Shoaib has his own Youtube channel where he can be seen giving cricket analysis on a regular basis.