Michael Clarke Slams Australia After Being Dropped From Commentary Panel For BGT Series

Former Aussie captain Micheal Clarke has slammed the current squad of the Australian team flying to India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy for not playing any tour matches. Clarke said that the Australian team is going to be undone. Clarke's remark came after he lost his commentary job for the upcoming series.

India is a place which is also known as the final frontier of world cricket. India is one of the hardest for the visiting teams to play because of its spin friendly, low, and slow tracks. Severe hot weather and also the massive crowd support that Team India gets as the home team.

BCCI sacked Michael Clarke's commentary contract after he was under controversy for his wild behaviour with his girlfriend Noosa. Clarke was supposed to fly to India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

'That's the part I don't understand'

While the former captain won't be flying to India he has slammed his team over not playing a tour game on a local Australian radio station. Clarke said, "That's the part I don't understand. The no tour game before the first Test in India. I hope I'm proven wrong but I think that is going to be significant. Batting in those conditions in one-day cricket and T20 cricket is one thing, batting in Indian conditions in Test cricket is a completely different game."

"You need a completely different plan to what you have playing in Australia, the way you start your innings against spin bowling, the way you play reverse swing, through the Australian summer we didn't see any reverse swing, the games were over in two, three days". Clarke added.

"So reverse swing is going to play a big part (in India), all these batters that walk out and play bowlers bowling 130-140ks – there's every chance India is going to play at least two spinners, so it's a completely different game", Clarke added.

Australia coach Andrew Mcdonald has defended his decision of not playing tour games before the India tour as it also worked in Pakistan.

Australia will tour India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will start from 9th february in Nagpur.