Michael Clarke Slams Cricket Australia For Sandpapergate After Cameron Bancroft Revelation

It’s been 3 years since the infamous ball-tampering incident in Cape Town that shook Cricket Australia along with all the fans around the globe. The event that took place in March 2018 is once again becoming the focal point of discussion after Cameron Bancroft recently suggested that bowlers in the Australian camp were aware of the Sandpaper Gate proceedings. In a recent development, former Australian captain, Michael Clarke has expressed his views on the Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident while taking a dig at Cricket Australia.

Michael Clarke speaks on the Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident

After the subtle suggestion of more than 3 players involved in the Sandpaper Gate incident by Cameron Bancroft, Michael Clarke said that the bowlers along with other players might have known about the incident. Clarke pointed out the fact that players are very familiar with the tools that they use during a match and it is unlikely for even a slight change in the bat or the ball to go unnoticed. He also said that he wouldn’t be surprised if more than 3 players are found to be involved in the incident, which could also include the much-loved Pat Cummins.

Speaking on the Big Sports Breakfast show by Sky Sports on Monday, Clarke said that the bowlers have got to hold the ball to bowl with it and if they are playing a sport at the highest level, the players know their tools that good. He also rhetorical questioned the fact about the ball being thrown back to the bowler and the bowler not knowing about the changes made to it.

Clarke also suggested that the things that Bancroft didn’t say about other people knowing about the incident, are more noticeable in his statements. He also said that people wouldn’t be surprised if more than 3 people are involved since at the highest level of cricket, the ball is such an important part of the game. The bowling lineup at the time of the incident consisted of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins.

Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident

The ball-tampering incident came to light after Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with a piece of sandpaper. This attempt was made to make the ball swing during the third Test against South Africa. The former captain at the time, Steve Smith was found to be involved in the plan along with his vice-captain David Warner.

Cricket Australia has issued a statement following comments from former Test opener Cameron Bancroft about the Cape Town ball-tampering scandalhttps://t.co/BjAPfOSqKK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 16, 2021

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match and they were temporarily suspended from international cricket. Bancroft was banned for 9 months and was fined 75 % of his match fee. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing out on 100% of his match fee.

Image Source: PTI