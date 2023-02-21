Michael Clarke Wants Australia Great To Be Batting Coach For ‘clueless’ Aussie Batsmen

Australia's woes against the Indian spinners continued in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and their whole second innings was wrapped within a session. Team India won the 2nd Test in Delhi by a margin of six wickets and it was Ravindra Jadeja who singlehandedly rattled the whole Australia batting lineup in the second innings.

Now among Australia's struggle against spin in India, the calls have increased to bring former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden as the batting consultant of the Australian Cricket Team.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has given his remarks on Matthew Hayden being made Australia's batting consultant. Clarke feels that Hayden must join Australia as a batting consultant as Australia needs a lot of help to counter-spin in the subcontinent.

Michael Clarke wants Matthew Hayden to join Australia as batting consultant

Speaking to Sky Sports, Clarke said, “Look at the staff. Are we getting enough help here? Do we need some more advice, guidance? Something so simple. You’ve got Matthew Hayden in India at the moment commentating and Mark Waugh as well. They’re at the ground. So it’d be a no-brainer to go to someone like Matthew Hayden, who is a massive sweeper. He’s probably the only Australian batsman that has had success sweeping in India."

“Matty Hayden said it a hundred times on commentary yesterday, ‘Boys, I wouldn’t be sweeping here, don’t sweep, don’t sweep, don’t sweep’. These batters, go and talk to Haydos, who’s a sweeping genius, because he’s telling you not to sweep", Clarke added.

“I feel we’re a little bit nervous to get outside help because it might be a little critical. “I think if you just stay in your bubble in situations like this, that’s where it gets harder because you keep making the same mistakes and the fans get crazier. Do some things to try and get better, that’s what we need to try to do", Hayden added.

Australia struggled against the Indian spinners in the 1st Test in Nagpur as well as they were bundled out for a score of 91 in the second innings and had lost the match by an innings and 132 runs.

Australia are already 2-0 down in the series and now their main focus would be to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series so that they don't lose a chance of playing the World Test Championship final.