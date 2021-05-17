Michael Clarke's Hilarious 2019 World Cup Superstition Revealed By Indian Colleague

Michael Clarke is one of the most prominent figures in Australian cricket history who led the Australian team to their 5th World Cup title in the year 2015. After his career as a cricketer, Clarke has actively stepped into the roles of being a commentator and a presenter. One of the interesting incidents that took place during the World Cup 2019 involving Michael Clarke was revealed by his Indian colleague Ridhima Pathak.

Michael Clarke's 2019 World Cup superstition revealed by colleague

Sports presenter and live broadcaster, Ridhima Pathak took to LinkedIn to share an incident that took place in the post-match show after India won against Australia in the 2019 World Cup match. Upon asking Clarke in the post-match show as to what happened to the Australian team, Clarke replied with a witty response saying that the Australian team was defeated all because of the blue colour tie that he was wearing. Clarke said that he just chose the wrong tie for the occasion.

This response caused a wave of laughter among Ridhima Pathak and Sanjay Manjrekar along with everyone else in the PCR. Match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia was held on June 9, 2019. India put up a mighty score of 352 runs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring a century of 117 runs in 109 balls. Virat Kohli made the second-highest score for India scoring 82 runs from 77 balls. Virat Kohli and the team were able to restrict Australia for 316 runs thereby winning the match by 36 runs.

Michael Clarke's confidence in the Australian women's team

Later, Pathak also recalled that when she was hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian team had defeated the Australian team in the opening match of the tournament. Michael had appeared as a guest and Pathak took the opportunity to ask him whether he chose the wrong tie again. This time Clarke replied by saying that the Australian women’s team doesn’t need his tie to win.

Michael Clarke’s confidence in the Australian women’s team was well placed as they went on to lift the T20 World Cup that year while defeating India in the final match. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney took the batting charge during the final scoring 75 runs and 78 runs respectively. Alyssa Healy is the wife of Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc. This gave the Australian team a solid score of 184 runs. In return, the India team was restricted to a score of 99 runs.

Image Source: PTI