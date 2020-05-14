Michael Holding Admits West Indies Were Overconfident During Historic 1983 World Cup Final

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael holding has admitted that the men from the Caribbean were overconfident as they took India for granted in the 1983 World Cup final against India at Lord's, London. Michael Holding said that West Indies thought of India as minnows and didn't take them seriously, especially after they bowled India out for a below-average total of 183. The modest total eventually turned out to be a winning total.

Michael Holding reveals West Indies took India for granted in the 83 World Cup final

West Indies came into the 1983 World Cup as favourites as they were had won the past two editions of the mega event. On the other hand, the Indian team led by Kapil Dev were considered the underdogs. Much wasn't expected from the young Indian team who had little experience playing at the big stage.

However, contrary to all expectations, Kapil Dev's men defeated all odds and emerged victorious against West Indies in their tournament opener and announced their arrival. India carried the momentum forward as they met the mighty West Indies in the final as well.

India were bowled out for 183 but their bowling attack put up an inspirational performance which was led by Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath as the Windies were cleaned up for 140. India went to win lift their maiden World Cup trophy in London which changed the entire cricketing scenario in the country.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sony Ten Pit Stop, Michael Holding said that if he spoke honestly, they were overconfident. He added that they did not think that India was going to be their problem in the World Cup. He also said that they thought India might have beaten them a couple of times before the World Cup but they always thought they would be able to overpower them, especially with the fast bowling that they had.

Michael Holding further said that especially in that final, they just took it for granted, having bowled them out that cheaply. He added that they could have chased the target off quite easily. Michael Holding also said that that is what happens when people take things for granted because when underrating opponents usually helps them lift their game.

Michael Holding said that India were the underdogs and they had nothing to lose. He added that Kapil Dev and the team just went out there and performed at their very best and took them by surprise because they were overconfident. He pointed out that it was a good Indian team.

Michael Holding added that right after that World Cup, India went to Australia and won in 1985. Michael Holding further said that not many Indian teams go to Australia and win. Even now, it's not easy to go to Australia and be as successful as that team.

IMAGE COURTESY: LORDS CRICKET GROUND TWITTER