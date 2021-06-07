Michael Holding Backs R Ashwin To Be In Playing XI For WTC Final For His All-round Skills

West Indies legend and two-time World Cup winner Michael Holding reckons that Team India might pick just one spinner for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and that could be the senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The current top two Test sides India & New Zealand will battle it out in a one-off Test match for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 18.

Michael Holding on R Ashwin's inclusion in Playing XI for WTC Final

"Obviously, conditions will play a role. But the bowling attack India have, it will help them even if conditions remain bright. And if it’s sunny throughout, they can even afford to play two spinners. They have that advantage. Even if conditions are damp, I still think India will include one spinner, which could be Ashwin as he can contribute well with his batting too. The pitch there (at Southampton)does offer turn for spinners, which will be to India’s liking," said Michael Holding while speaking to The Telegraph.

R Ashwin's recent performances in red-ball cricket

R Ashwin is the fastest bowler ever to reach 350 Test wickets. The finger-spinner finished a successful tour of Australia (2020/21) with 12 scalps to his name at an average of 28.83. He had also contributed immensely with the bat during the all-important third Test at the SCG as he and Hanuma Vihari helped the Indian team secure a hard-fought draw to stay alive in the four-match series. India went on to win the following Test at Gabba and retained the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the four-match home Test series against England that followed, R Ashwin succeded in registering 32 wickets wherein, he had also registered a five-wicket haul for the 30th time in the longest format of the game. Apart from that, the Tamil Nadu cricketer also completed 400 Test wickets as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin will next be seen in action during the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand that will be contested at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 18. After the one-off Test match, Virat Kohli & Co. will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ravichandran Ashwin will get a chance to make his ball talk in the ICC WTC final as the current top two Test sides battle it out in the inaugural edition of the tournament and the right to be called 'World Test Champions'.