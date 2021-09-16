Michael Holding Calls Time On Commentary Career; Ian Bishop Posts Emotional Message

Legendary West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding announced that he will be retiring as a cricket commentator. After retiring from cricket in 1987, in the year 1990 Holding started the 2nd innings of his life as a commentator.

Soon the player became an icon of cricket commentary. The best part of Holding’s commentary was his ability to analyse the match situations and also sharing honest reviews on the individual players as well as the team’s performance. Michael Holding is known to be a fearless commentator, who has openly criticised on different situations in cricket and was very critical against the idea of T20 cricket.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Holding said, "I don't think [twenty20] is good for the game... It has its place but it will be bad unless those in charge manage it properly and I do not think they can because they are blinded by money. I can see Test cricket dying because of this."

His fellow commentator friend and West Indian compatriot Ian Bishop has expressed his emotional feelings for Michael Holding. He tweeted, “From the very first day I met him, Michael Holding has always been kind, understanding and encouraging to me; even when I messed up. I am privileged to call him a friend and mentor. I will celebrate and be thankful the teachings he brought.”

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who was a part of the commentary team with Holding during England games also tweeted saying,” Michael Holding is a legendary bowler .. Commentator .. Campaigner .. but even a more so a GREAT guy who will be sorely missed around the Comm boxes .. Happy retirement Mikie .”

Holding has always been a bowler’s commentator, providing necessary tips and tactics that bowlers can use in different conditions. Michael Holding will be always remembered for his excellent commentary in the Ashes Series and also he has been part of many big games. His heavy voice and tactical inputs has garnered many viewers and listeners across the globe. Holding will now be a missing piece in the commentary box especially in major competition games happening across the globe.

Image: AP