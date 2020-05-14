Michael Holding Reveals The Qualities That Make Mohammed Shami A Good Fast Bowler

Michael Holding is considered to be one of the best and finest fast bowlers in the history of world cricket, who enjoyed his heydays in the 70s and 80s. He along with the likes of the legendary pacers Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, etc. have helped the West Indies cricket attain greater heights as they won the first to editions of the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 respectively and were finalists in 1983. Meanwhile, he has also spoken on one of Team India's premier pacers Mohammed Shami.

'Important to have pace': Michael Holding

During a recent interaction on the digital session of a sports broadcasting channel, Holding went on to say that it is important for a fast bowler to have the pace, but at the same time, they also got to have control as well. The legendary pacer also mentioned that even though Shami is not tall and nor is he extremely quick, but he is quick enough as the Indian speedster has the control and he moves the ball around a bit. The two-time World Cup winner also added that one does not find Shami spraying the ball all over the place because when a bowler sprays the ball all over the place, batsmen get relief, watching those balls go away.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added that if a bowler is constantly bowling in the right areas and attacking the batsmen, it creates more and more pressure and they are more liable to make mistakes and that is exactly what the quickie's real strength is.

Shami was all set to represent Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

