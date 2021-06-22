Last Updated:

Michael Holding Opens Up On Racism, Says 'I Experienced It Every Time I Left Jamaica'

Former WI pacer Michael Holding has said that he would not have been alive had he been born in England referring to the racism that has been spreading around

Written By
Karthik Nair
Michael Holding, West Indies

Image Courtesy: AP


Legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has revealed that he would not have been alive had he been born in England referring to the racism that has been spreading around. 

Michael Holding currently resides in the United Kingdom and is a strong advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, the yesteryear cricketer is one such celebrity who has been extremely vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.

'I experienced it (racism) every time I left Jamaica': Michael Holding

“I don’t think I would be alive today. As a young man, I was a bit fiery. I kicked a stump out of the ground in New Zealand (1980) so can you imagine me going through what Ebony went through? Growing up in Jamaica, I didn’t experience racism. I experienced it every time I left Jamaica. Each time I experienced it I just told myself ‘this is not your life, I will soon be going back home, ” said Michael Holding as quoted by ‘The Telegraph’.

“And if I had made a stand my career would not have lasted as long as it did, I would not have had a long television career. We have seen through history that black people who stand up for their rights and call out injustice are victimized. Mercy, if I had spoken out they would have said another angry young black man get rid of him.’ I would have been another person on the dung heap,” the two-time World Cup winner added.

Meanwhile, Michael Holding will be releasing a new book on racism titled 'Why We Kneel, How We Rise'. The book is expected to be out on 24 June 2021.

Michael Holding's illustrious cricketing career

Michael Holding represented West Indies between 1975 and 1987. Nicknamed the 'Whispering Death', Michael Holding was widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. During his 16-year international journey, the ferocious right-arm pacer picked 249 wickets in 60 Tests and 142 wickets across 102 ODIs.  At the same time, the tearaway fast bowler also boasts of an illustrious career of close to three decades in broadcasting.

