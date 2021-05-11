Michael Hussey Covid-19 Update: CSK Coach's Health Worries Fans With Latest Revelation

After the IPL 2021 suspension, the Australian players and all the non-playing personnel have flown out from India and are spending their time in the Maldives till the flight restriction in Australia is lifted. However, CSK batting coach, Michael Hussey had to stay back in India after his Covid test report had come positive. As per Michael Hussey latest news, the Michael Hussey Covid report has again come positive and the CSK batting coach will have to spend more time in India for his recovery before flying out to the Maldives.

Michael Hussey Covid case

Earlier, the Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor had informed that the IPL cricketers had to spend 4 days in lockdown and they had to mandatorily pass 3 tests before leaving. After the IPL suspension, the BCCI had organized charter flights for all the Australian cricketers and non-playing personnel to the Maldives. Michael Hussey couldn’t board any of them as he tested positive for Covid-19 on May 6 in Delhi, after which he was flown back to Chennai and kept in isolation.

Michael Hussey in isolation for 10 days, flu symptoms but Covid positive. He will be left behind when the others fly out and supported by franchise. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 5, 2021

Michael Hussey latest news

The first test report of Hussey came negative on Saturday in the recovery facility in Chennai. According to the BCCI rules, Hussey had to show one more consecutive negative test to leave the isolation. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan also commented by saying that Hussey had tested negative before getting on an air ambulance from Delhi to Chennai and that he was doing fine. But in a recent development, the second test report of Hussey has come positive after which the Australian will have to spend more time in the Covid-19 recovery facility in Chennai for his completer recovery.

As per various reports, MS Dhoni had earlier opted to wait back in Delhi as he wanted his teammates and coaching staff to depart first. The former Indian captain had informed everyone at the franchise that he would be boarding the last flight. Reports further state that in a virtual meeting with his CSK teammates, MS Dhoni had said that since the competition is taking place in India, the safety of the foreign players and support staff should be prioritized so they can return home.

Is IPL cancelled?

Since the IPL suspension on May 6, fans have been wondering about the question, “Is IPL cancelled?”. The answer to the question is “No”, the IPL 2021 isn’t cancelled entirely but rather postponed indefinitely and is expected to resume back in the month of September. The BCCI is planning to host the remaining part of the IPL 2021 in the UAE while also getting offers to host the league in the UK and Sri Lanka. The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment.

Image Source: Pixabay/BCCI