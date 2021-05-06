Michael Hussey Covid Update: CSK Reveal Latest Move To Manage Infected Batting Coach

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were jolted after their batting coach Michael Hussey COVID-19 report came positive. The Australian became the fourth person from the CSK unit to test positive for the ungodly virus. Earlier, CSK team CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and their designated bus cleaner had also come under the wrath of the virus.

IPL latest news: CSK fly Michael Hussey to Chennai in air ambulance

While all the members of the Australian contingent who were a part of IPL 2021 have departed from India, Michael Hussey will have to wait until his COVID-19 result returns negative before he can leave the country. According to the latest Michael Hussey COVID update, CSK have flown the southpaw from Delhi to Chennai in an air ambulance.

While speaking to ANI, a senior CSK team official said that they have better contacts in Chennai, which is why they decided to shift Hussey and Balaji to the franchise's home city in an air ambulance to ensure that if the need arises, they have the facilities ready. He added that fortunately, both Hussey and Balaji are asymptomatic and are doing fine. However, the official reckoned that Hussey will have to return negative before he decides to leave India and will be treated at the Apollo Hospital. He assured that the franchise will arrange a charter flight when the Australian veteran is safe to fly.

The official also went onto provide an update on CSK skipper MS Dhoni's return to his home in Ranchi. He revealed that the veteran cricketer will head home in the afternoon in a charter plane, which will be a hopping flight that will head from Delhi to Ranchi and then proceed to Hyderabad after dropping him off.

Dhoni had opted to wait back in Delhi as he wanted his teammates and coaching staff to depart first. The veteran stumper informed everyone at the franchise that he would be boarding the last flight. Reports further state that in a virtual meeting with his CSK teammates, Dhoni told his teammates that since the competition is taking place in India, the foreign players and support staff's safety should be prioritized so that they can return home.

IPL new schedule: BCCI planning to conduct remainder of IPL 2021 in September

If the COVID situation in India is not under control by September, the BCCI is mulling to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE as they did last year, as per the IPL latest news. The move would be ideal considering the fact the UAE is also the standby venue for T20 World Cup 2021. Moreover, the advantage of completing the IPL 2021 in the UAE from late September onwards would be that the players would be in position and match-ready for the T20 World Cup.

Conducting the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE will also reduce air travel. Recently, the BCCI unveiled nine host cities for the T20 World Cup, however, playing in the UAE will eliminate the risk of traveling much which will also curtail the risk of COVID-19 being contracted from outside team environments.

