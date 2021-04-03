Michael Hussey Exudes Confidence In CSK Ahead Of IPL 2021, Calls Them 'very Balanced Side'

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has exuded confidence in his team ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 by saying that not only are the former champions a well-balanced side, but have also got most of their bases covered as well.

CSK has acquired the services of spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, England all-rounder Moeen Ali, Team India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, and, veteran batsman Robin Uthappa for this year's Indian Premier League that gets underway on April 9.

'We have a very balanced squad': Mike Hussey

“I feel we have a very balanced squad that has most bases covered and with depth in most areas. The guys are in really good spirits and have been preparing extremely well,” the former Australian middle-order batsman was quoted as saying by the CSK website. READ | Michael Hussey trolled by Andrew Symonds on BBL commentary over 2008 'fielding stitch up'

“I think they are all excellent additions. Moeen is an excellent all-rounder, Robin has a lot of experience and has been a quality performer in the past and Gowtham has some genuine talent that we can look to develop further,” 'Mr. Cricket' added.

CSK in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.