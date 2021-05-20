Michael Hussey Rejects India's Chances Of Hosting T20 WC Outright Post Players' IPL Ordeal

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was postponed with immediate effect earlier this month after multiple COVID-19 cases emerged in the tournament's bio-bubble. Chennai Super Kings was one franchise whose several members tested positive for the ungodly virus. After their CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and designated bus cleaner tested positive, batting coach Michael Hussey COVID report also returned positive.

Michael Hussey feels organizing T20 World Cup 2021 in India will be 'difficult'

The Australian had to spend nearly two weeks in India as he was recovering from the coronavirus in Chennai. After two weeks of distress and uncertainty, the Michael Hussey COVID report came negative and the former cricketer touched down Australia on Monday where he is spending the mandatory two-week hotel quarantine. Hussey, who saw the COVID-19 situation in India from close quarters, has now opened up on India's chances of holding the T20 World Cup 2021 in October-November this year.

While speaking to Fox Sports, Hussey said that it's going to be very difficult in his view to play the marquee event in India. Citing the example of the IPL where eight teams compete, Hussey stated that there are a similar number of teams or even more coming from overseas for the T20 WC. He added that there will be more venues and if the matches are played in different cities, the risk goes up.

According to the Australian veteran, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI will have to look at some pretty big contingency plans, perhaps looking at the UAE or somewhere like that that could host the T20 World Cup 2021. Hussey reckoned that there will be a lot of cricket boards and players around the world that would be pretty nervous about going back to India for a cricket tournament in the same year after having to go through an ordeal post the IPL suspension. England is also a strong possibility for hosting the tournament as the India vs England series will finish around September.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 29, just two days ahead of the ICC meeting. The SGM that will be conducted virtually will see discussions around hosting the T20 World Cup in India amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and what all measures need to be taken with an eye on the marquee event which is slated to be held in India in October -November. If Sourav Ganguly manages to organize the T20 World Cup 2021 in India, it will be a pivotal moment in the veteran's stint as the BCCI president, which could be saved after the IPL debacle.

SOURCE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM