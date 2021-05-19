Michael Hussey Reveals Covid-19 Ordeal During IPL, Blames Mumbai Bubble Exit For Infection

The IPL news around the tournament's suspension by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI made players and all the non-playing personnel from the tournament started moving out from India to their home countries. However, CSK batting coach, Michael Hussey had to stay back in India after his Covid-19 test report had come positive along with CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner. After his recovery, Michael Hussey has spoken about his Covid-19 journey after the IPL 2021 suspension.

Michael Hussey Covid-19 contraction may have took place in Delhi

While speaking to Fox Sports, Hussey claimed that he might have contracted the coronavirus after leaving the Mumbai bio-bubble for the Delhi leg of the Chennai Super Kings. He said that there was a risk at the Delhi venue, and he might have contracted the virus at the ground as the ground support staff was present with the team while training and on the game day as well. He also admitted that there was more risk once the CSK team left the Mumbai bio-bubble.

Michael Hussey Covid-19 journey

As per the IPL news, the CSK team played their first match in Delhi on April 28 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Recalling his time in India, Hussey said that he wasn’t thinking about getting home too much in the beginning, instead, his focus was on trying to get better. He further added that his first test had returned as weak positive and everyone was hoping the next one would be negative. However, Hussey got retested the next day and the report came back positive.

Michael Hussey in isolation for 10 days, flu symptoms but Covid positive. He will be left behind when the others fly out and supported by franchise. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 5, 2021

Hussey also recalled that he had already started feeling some of the symptoms and in his mind, he was sure of contracting the virus. Hussey also said that he had sat next to the CSK bowling coach, L Balaji on the bus a few times and after Balaji tested positive, Hussey also had a good chance of testing positive. Balaji was also seen in the dugout of the CSK team during Match 27 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

David Warner and the Australian contingent return home

After testing positive, Michael Hussey wasn’t able to join David Warner and the Australian contingent to the Maldives, who had to spend their time over there till the Australian government lifted the travel ban imposed on April 27. The Sourav Ganguly led BCCI had assured the players of safe travel through the Maldives. The Australian contingent in the Maldives was flown back to their home country on May 13. Hussey returned a negative report on May 13 after which he was also flown back to Australia through Doha. He was airlifted to Chennai for his Doha flight which finally landed in Sydney.

Image Source: Pixabay/BCCI