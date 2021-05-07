Michael Hussey Tests Negative For COVID-19; To Remain In Quarantine In Chennai Hotel

CSK's batting coach and former Australian batter Mike Hussey tested negative for COVID-19. Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed Mike Hussey's health update. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were jolted after their batting coach Michael Hussey COVID-19 report came positive. Hussey became the fourth person from the CSK unit to test positive for the ungodly virus. Earlier, CSK team CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and their designated bus cleaner had also come under the wrath of the virus.

"Mike Hussey has tested negative for COVID-19 but remains in quarantine in a Chennai hotel. He tested negative before getting on an air ambulance from Delhi to Chennai (on Thursday). He is doing fine. All other overseas personnel have left, head coach Stephen Fleming will be flying out tomorrow,” team CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.

The Australian contingent, comprising players, coaches, and commentators, flew to the Maldives on Thursday to serve out the waiting period before they can board a flight back home. Australia has banned flights from India until May 15 due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Australia lifts ban on its citizens flying from COVID-19 hit India

Australia will lift a ban on its citizens returning from COVID-hit India from next Saturday and the first repatriation flight will land in the city of Darwin the same day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday

The Australian government, for the first time in history, recently imposed a temporary ban on its citizens from returning home, if they have spent time in India up to 14 days before flying back. The government had threatened to prosecute them with a possibility of five years of jail term or a penalty of 66,000 Australian dollars (USD 50,899).

Following the National Security Committee on Friday, Morrison agreed it saw "no need to extend it beyond that date". Morrison has particularly come under fire from Australian IPL cricketers against whom his government and other cricketing authorities in Australia have made some truly obnoxious statements.

(Image Credits: BCCI/PTI/Pixabay)

(With Inputs: PTI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.