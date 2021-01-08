Michael Hussey Trolled By Andrew Symonds On BBL Commentary Over 2008 'fielding Stitch Up'

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey was subjected to mockery and hilarious jibes from fellow commentators Andrew Symonds and Isa Guha. While commentating for Fox Sports on Thursday, January 7 during a live BBL 2020 game, Hussey and Symonds were analysing some remarkable fielding performances of Melbourne Stars’ West Indian import Andre Fletcher. However, former English player Isa Guha intervened and stunned Hussey with an interesting footage from the archives.

BBL 2020: Michael Hussey reveals his “most embarrassing moment on a cricket field”

Isa Guha stunned Michael Hussey with a cheeky remark, “From the sublime to the ridiculous, let’s talk about this technique Huss” and later made ‘Mr Cricket’ relive his dropped catch from the 2008 Boxing Day Test.

In December 2008 against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Hussey lost track of a high ball launched by Proteas tail-ender Dale Steyn. While hailed by many as a fine fielder during his playing days, the cricketer-turned-commentator did not even manage to get his hands on the ball. The missed opportunity cost Australia the match and eventually the series as Steyn and then-newcomer JP Duminy formed a 180-run ninth-wicket stand together.

Re-watching the footage, both Andrew Symonds and Isa Guha helplessly laughed at Hussey’s expense. Symonds even asked Hussey, “Who hit it?” and the former cricketer responded back with the entire scenario and the outcome of his fielding blunder to the match.

Michael Hussey said that at the time, the crowd in the Bay 13 section of the MCG behind him were yelling “all kinds of things” to him. He added that he even heard chants like “You want a bag? You want a bag to catch the next one?”. The 2007 World Cup-winner later described it as his “most embarrassing moment on a cricket field” and revealed that he “just wanted to dig a hole” and bury himself back then.

Michael Hussey loses ball to sun, Australia loses match to South Africa, watch video

India vs Australia schedule

Michael Hussey and Isa Guha are also commentating for India’s tour of Australia. Here is a look at India vs Australia schedule for the remaining (and ongoing) matches.

India vs Australia 3rd Test – January 7 to January 11, SCG in Sydney

India vs Australia 4th Test – January 15 to January 19, The Gabba in Brisbane

