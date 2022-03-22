The ongoing Test series between Pakistan and Australia has mostly been about the nature of the tracks dished out in all three games. The pitches did receive a lot of criticism, but Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja sought the commentators asking not to discuss the nature of the decks in the red-ball series while being on air.

Meanwhile, former Australia paceman Michael Kasprowicz made a big goof-up during the ongoing Test at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In the final session of day two, he called the pitch ‘flat’ despite the directive from the PCB chairman. The veteran realised his mistake soon and apologised on live TV on an immediate basis. He later changed his comments to ‘good batting strip.’

Have a listen to Michael Kasprowicz go into full panic mode once he realizes he’s called the pitches “flat” despite the PCB giving a directive to the commentators not to mention how flat they are… #PAKvAUS https://t.co/8Li0CsDRz3 pic.twitter.com/SUXn9N2q9v — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the opening Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was completely flat with just 14 wickets falling across five days. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq ended the game with an unbeaten 252-run partnership for the opening wicket in the 3rd innings. After the opening Test concluded in a draw, Ramiz Raja said that the hosts took the step to take the advantage away from the Australian fast bowlers.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins also claimed that the pacers didn’t avail much help from the surface, whereas former skipper Steve Smith called the pitch ‘dead and benign.’ Cut to the third test,

Pakistan vs Australia: Yet another flat track in witness

At stumps on the second day, Pakistan was trailing by 301 runs with nine wickets left in their first innings. Pat Cummins picked up the crucial wicket of Imam to give the Aussies an early breakthrough. However, Shafique and Azhar Ali put on an unbeaten 70-run stand to guide Pakistan to safer shores.

Both players put their heads down and refrained from playing audacious strokes at the fag end of the day’s play. Earlier, Australia scored 391 runs after Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Alex Carey scored fifties.

The ongoing Test match is the final of a three-match series, after the first game ended in a draw, the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi also ended in a draw, although the game went right down to the wire with both sides having their chances.

Image: AP/ Twitter/ Real PCB