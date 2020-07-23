Ex-pacer Michael Kasprowicz Steps Down As As Non-executive Director Of Cricket Australia

Former fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz has resigned from his post as a Non-executive director of Cricket Australia (CA), the board's chairman Earl Eddings said. One of the longest-serving directors in the organisation, the 48-year-old's decision to part ways with CA comes a month after former CEO Kevin Roberts' resignation.

"Michael has been a servant of Australian Cricket as a former International player, ACA President, Interim CEO of Queensland Cricket and a member of the Board for eight years. He is a long-standing member of the cricket family and we thank him for his contribution," Eddings said in a statement on Wednesday. "As I did on the field, I believe I have given absolutely everything to this position and over the years have enjoyed the opportunity to represent every stakeholder of cricket in this country," Kasprowicz said. "The experience has been an honour and an absolute privilege, but now is the right time for me to step down," he added.

Michael Kasprovicz's cricketing career

Kasprowicz was a part of the dominant Australian side that dominated world cricket for over a decade in which they won three consecutive World Cups (1999, 2003, 2007) as well as back-to-back ICC Champions Trophy triumphs in 2006 & 2009 respectively. Prior to his international cricketing career, the Queensland bowler had become the youngest cricketer to take 50 first-class wickets during the 1991/92 season. The tall pacer was an Australian Cricket Academy scholarship holder in 1990-91 and also holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Queensland. He represented Australia at the highest level in 38 Tests and 43 One Day Internationals between 1996 to 2006 where he picked up 113 and 67 wickets respectively.

The former speedster also has 944 scalps in 237 first-class and 293 wickets in 220 List A games respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: @AusCGChennai)