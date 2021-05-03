Michael Slater FURIOUS At Australian PM, Takes Refuge In Maldives After Quitting IPL 2021

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has come down hard on his country's government for not allowing its citizens to enter their own country. Recently, the Australia India travel ban was imposed due to the latter's worsening coronavirus crisis. While a couple of Australian cricketers like Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye had already left the IPL 2021 bio-bubble to return home, a couple of former and current Australia cricketers are still plying their trade in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Michael Slater slams the government over Australia India travel ban

Following the Australia India travel ban, Slater publicly declared the government has “blood in their hands” by turning its back on Australian people who are stranded overseas. According to The Australian, Slater has left the IPL 2021 bio-bubble and has flown to the Maldives, where he waits for the Australian government to allow him to return home. According to a report in Fox Cricket, Slater could faces the prospect of five years in prison if he tries to get back to Australia after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a shocking lockout of Australians seeking to return from the struggling country.

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

IPL 2021 schedule dented as Varun Chakravarthy Covid test result postpones KKR vs RCB match

Despite all the efforts taken by BCCI to stop COVID-19 from affecting the IPL 2021, the bubble has finally burst with players and support staff of all IPL teams are still been caught by the deadly virus, putting a question mark over the future of the tournament. On Monday, the KKR vs RCB clash was postponed after two KKR players tested positive for COVID-19. The Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy Covid reports were found to be positive when the tournament has already reached the halfway mark.

While all the KKR players have been a part of the IPL bio-bubble since the commencement of the season, Chakravarthy recently left the bubble for a shoulder scan according to ESPNcricinfo. There is a possibility that the off-spinner could have been exposed to the virus during that period.

Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID.



We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. ðŸ™ŒðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

With two KKR players following prey to the disease, Australian pacer Pat Cummins has reportedly self-isolated and is not in the best of condition. Just a couple of days back, Pat Cummins on his Twitter account, announced that he has donated $50,000 (i.e approximately INR 37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

IPL 2021 schedule

