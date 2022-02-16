Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Accepts Ashwin's Challenge, Sends Witty Wish To 'counterpart' Wasim Jaffer

Michael Vaughan has come up with a hilarious birthday wish for Wasim Jaffer while accepting Ravichandran Ashwin's challenge in the process.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and wished his former on-field rival, Wasim Jaffer, who turned 44-years-old on Wednesday. Wishing the former India opener, Vaughan put up a hilarious tweet, while also accepting a challenge by Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin also wished Jaffer his 44th birthday and said that he is waiting to see how his counterpart from England wishes him in his own style.

Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet-

Michael Vaughan's hilarious birthday wish for Wasim Jaffer

Vaughan accepted Ashwin’s challenge and tweeted, “Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !!”. Vaughan’s tweet quickly garnered attention from the Indian cricket lovers, as they saw the funny part of the online banter both cricketers are often involved in. At the same time, Vaughan’s tweet also received a retweet by Ashwin. Vaughan and Jaffer can be seen pulling each other’s leg on social media regularly, in continuation of their on-field rivalry while playing for the respective national teams. Jaffer represented India in 31 Test matches from 2000 to 2008, while Vaughan played for England in all formats from 1999 to 2008.

Fans opine on social media banter between Michael Vaughan & Wasim Jaffer

Meanwhile, cricket fans on Twitter expressed their thoughts on the equation between both the ex-cricketers. A fan said, “I swear Wasim and Michael Vaughan are so sporty, they entertain us so well and i know they both know this how cool they both are.” Another fan predicted that Jaffer will now reply to Vaughan with even hilarious tweets. Among the many tweets reacting to Vaughan, a fan said that fans are waiting for the day when both talk to each other without any sarcasm or without taking a dig on each other.

Netizens' reaction to fun banter between former cricketers

"Thanks, Michael for bringing this banter to Cricket. Cricket would be less entertaining without this side chatter. And wait for that 5th test. Any day, it would be way more entertaining than the “league” cricket," a fan said appreciating Vaughan. At the same time, there were many other hilarious tweets and memes about the relationship between Jaffer and Vaughan.

