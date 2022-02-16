Michael Vaughan Accepts Ashwin's Challenge, Sends Witty Wish To 'counterpart' Wasim Jaffer

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and wished his former on-field rival, Wasim Jaffer, who turned 44-years-old on Wednesday. Wishing the former India opener, Vaughan put up a hilarious tweet, while also accepting a challenge by Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin also wished Jaffer his 44th birthday and said that he is waiting to see how his counterpart from England wishes him in his own style.

Ravichandran Ashwin's tweet-

Many more happy returns of the day @WasimJaffer14 🎂🎂🎂, waiting to see your counterpart from England wish you in his own style. @MichaelVaughan — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2022

Michael Vaughan's hilarious birthday wish for Wasim Jaffer

Vaughan accepted Ashwin’s challenge and tweeted, “Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !!”. Vaughan’s tweet quickly garnered attention from the Indian cricket lovers, as they saw the funny part of the online banter both cricketers are often involved in. At the same time, Vaughan’s tweet also received a retweet by Ashwin. Vaughan and Jaffer can be seen pulling each other’s leg on social media regularly, in continuation of their on-field rivalry while playing for the respective national teams. Jaffer represented India in 31 Test matches from 2000 to 2008, while Vaughan played for England in all formats from 1999 to 2008.

Happy birthday to my first Test match wicket @WasimJaffer14 !! 👍👍😜😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2022

Fans opine on social media banter between Michael Vaughan & Wasim Jaffer

Meanwhile, cricket fans on Twitter expressed their thoughts on the equation between both the ex-cricketers. A fan said, “I swear Wasim and Michael Vaughan are so sporty, they entertain us so well and i know they both know this how cool they both are.” Another fan predicted that Jaffer will now reply to Vaughan with even hilarious tweets. Among the many tweets reacting to Vaughan, a fan said that fans are waiting for the day when both talk to each other without any sarcasm or without taking a dig on each other.

i swear wasim and micheal Vaughan are so sporty, they entertain us so well and i know they both know this how cool they both are. — Javeria (@javeria_11) February 16, 2022

jaffer bhai ek mast bodied wala tweet krdo ab😌😌 — Aishaaa (@starryTrouble) February 16, 2022

Waiting for the day when Vaughan and Jaffer talk to each other without sarcasm and without taking a dig 😥 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Cric🐥crazy 🇮🇳 (@cric_crazzyy) February 16, 2022

Netizens' reaction to fun banter between former cricketers

"Thanks, Michael for bringing this banter to Cricket. Cricket would be less entertaining without this side chatter. And wait for that 5th test. Any day, it would be way more entertaining than the “league” cricket," a fan said appreciating Vaughan. At the same time, there were many other hilarious tweets and memes about the relationship between Jaffer and Vaughan.

Thanks Michael for bringing this banter to Cricket. Cricket would be less entertains without these side chatter.And wait for that 5th test. Any day, it would be way more entertaining than the “league” cricket. — EastWest (@SibaPrasadPanig) February 16, 2022

Le Wasim: Thanks my All time 'Twitter Wicket' 🤣 — Bitter tweet (@AjitPaw41709725) February 16, 2022

(Image: Twitter-@Michael Vaughan/ Instagram-@wasimjaffer14)