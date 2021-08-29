Michael Vaughan & Indian Fans On Same Page As They Call For Ashwin's Inclusion In 4th Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wants Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to play in the fourth Test at The Oval. Vaughan claimed on the BBC's Test Match Special Podcast that if Ashwin isn't picked in the starting XI for the next two games, he'll be "staggered." Vaughan believes Ashwin can help Team India with both the bat and the ball, and that he can provide an extra batting option at the bottom of the order. In terms of Ashwin's bowling, Vaughan stated that the venues of the final two Tests are historically known to aid spin.

So far in the Test series against England, Ashwin, the world's top-ranked spinner, has been left out of the squad. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer was instrumental in India's Test series victories against Australia and England earlier this year. He last played a Test in June, when India lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli believes he has found the perfect bowling combination for the England series, with four pacers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja, forcing Ashwin out of the starting XI.

After India's defeat at the Headingley, Kohli hinted at making changes to the playing XI, suggesting Ashwin's inclusion in the squad for the remaining two matches. Talking about the rotation in the playing XI for the fourth Test, Kohli said, "That's bound to happen as it's a logical and sensible thing to do. We don't want to push individuals to a place where they break down and that conversation is important."

Indian fans have also demanded Ashwin's inclusion in the playing XI for the fourth Test match, taking to social media to vent their dissatisfaction with Kohli's decision to leave the spinner out of the team thus far in the series.

Just look at that ball. 😲😲😲



And Kohli thought it would be wise to not play Ravichandran Ashwin.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/f5Svuou5pm — Incognito Balasubramaniam Singh (@Qrious_Furious) August 28, 2021

Fair enough to say well played England.Never easy to turn around things after a defeat which they experienced in the previous test which never looked like.India will surely think about Ashwin’s inclusion in the next test — Prasanna (@prasannalara) August 28, 2021

The worrying sign is that Kohli seems to think that Ashwin might not be an attacking option on day 1 if the team ends up fielding.



Ashwin’s craft is as much through the air as it is off the surfaces. Hope that’s being baked into the equation. — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) August 28, 2021

If Ashwin was playing this match, England wouldnt have scored this much. @ashwinravi99 can ball well in any conditions, he is just too good#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/tq29sf8qRd — DBAN (@DEBRUP87) August 28, 2021

According to me :

R ashwin is the only indian , who can control the england captain Root ...✨❤ let's see ..

@ashwinravi99 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Ob7PGRxUHy — Benjamin Bhuvanesh (@Benjamin17bb) August 28, 2021

India vs England 3rd Test

As far as the third Test match is concerned, England crushed India to win the game by an innings and 76 runs. The five-match Test series is now levelled at 1-1 with two more matches to go. Earlier on Wednesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli won a rare toss and decided to bat first in Headingley. The decision proved expensive as India lost the plot early and were bowled out for just 78 runs. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane remained top scorers for Team India with 19 and 18 runs respectively.

In response, England posted a mammoth total of 432 runs with skipper Joe Root scoring yet another century in the ongoing series. Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, and Dawid Malan scored a half-century each to help England secure a massive 354 runs lead. In the third innings, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli accumulated some runs but their short-lived effort wasn't enough to close the massive lead from the first innings. The rest of the Indian batting line-up was dismissed cheaply by England bowlers. Ollie Robinson was awarded the player of the match for his five-wicket haul in the third innings.

Image: AP