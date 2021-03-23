Michael Vaughan Angers Indian Fans Again & This Time It Involves Rohit Sharma; Here Is How

England cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan has made a habit of making headlines through his unusual tweets. The England veteran struck once again as he took a cheeky jibe at the Indian team after only 11 overs were completed in the first hour of the India vs England 1st ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India vs England live: Michael Vaughan finds silly way to criticize India

Vaughan took to Twitter and expressed his frustration at the completion of just 11 overs in the initial hour of play in the India vs England 1st ODI in Pune. The former cricketer also quipped that it is not him who is getting older but it's the game that needs to hurry up, thus taking a jibe at Indian opener Rohit Sharma who took his time to recover from an injury.

It all happened in the fifth over bowled by Mark Wood whose back of a length ball took off and struck Rohit Sharma on his elbow. The Indian opener was in immense pain and was seen struggling, which is why around five-eight minutes were consumed as the batsman was getting some medical attention. Moreover, a couple of overs ago, the new ball which was just 16 deliveries old got a hole in it after Dhawan smashed it for a boundary where it seems to have hit protrusion close to the boards.

As expected, Vaughan's tweet didn't go down well with a certain section of fans. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the English commentator for taking shots at Rohit Sharma. Here's a look at a few reactions.

It's your team bowling @MichaelVaughan ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ come on.. Had it been any other team you would hv cried an ocean by now and probably would have complained about it to United Nations!



Now since its England, you're trying to speak in general terms

Not appreciated #OnOn — Renuka Singh âœ³ï¸ (@RenukaSinghh12) March 23, 2021

Still better than the stupid boundary count rule that got your team the World Cup — Nilay Shah (@iamNilay90) March 23, 2021

Why are you crying — Murtagh (@Murtaggh) March 23, 2021

It's your English side who need to hurry up. — Jaykee singh chouhan (@jaykee_singh) March 23, 2021

Street vendors opposite st Michael’s church in mumbai are better commentators than Michael Vaughan.. #INDvsENG_2021 #IndVsEng — Bhushan Nanday (@bnanday) March 23, 2021

So it's gonna affect you having to watch the game for 9 hours 15 mins instead of 9 hours.



Ok Michael. — Yudish (@kurtznirvanaz) March 23, 2021

India vs England live score update

Having been invited to bat first, India have made a good start to their innings. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 152/1 after 29.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan batting on 71 and skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 50. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 (42) off Ben Stokes' bowling. The hosts will look to capitalize on the great start and post a total in excess of 350 against a fomridable England batting lineup. On the other hand, the visitors will look to grab a few quick wickets and restrict Indian below 300.

