Michael Vaughan Asks Jofra Archer To Read His Column Well, Indian Fans Troll Him Heavily

After their underwhelming run in the recently concluded India vs England Test series, the visitors England seek redemption. They will be looking to come up with an inspiring performance in the upcoming white-ball matches. The Eoin Morgan-led side have established themselves as a force to reckon with in limited-overs cricket, and a victory over an in-form Indian side will give them significant confidence. Ahead of the India vs England T20 opener, cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan has an interesting suggestion for star fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Michael Vaughan asks Jofra Archer to read his column

The former England captain had made certain assessments regarding young fast bowler Jofra Archer in his column in The Telegraph. The 46-year-old had suggested that Archer does not necessarily enjoy playing Test cricket. He had also stated England need to make the longer format more enjoyable for the fast bowler in order to reap maximum benefits of his talent. The ex-captain pointed out that the think tank must understand in what circumstance does the bowler performs to his full potential.

Jofra Archer was apparently not pleased with Vaughan's comments and lashed out at him in his Daily Mail column. The talented youngster made it clear that he has never changed his attitude while playing for England and also affirmed that he is keen to represent the side in all three formats. Citing Vaughan's column on him, the lanky pacer stated that he has had no conversation with the ex-cricketer regarding his game, and hence, he is not aware of what brings the best out of him.

Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter account to confirm that he has not written anything with respect to the player's attitude. Moreover, he also urged Archer to read his column. Soon after Vaughan gave his clarification, he faced the wrath of Indian fans online.

I have never said he has an annoying attitude !!!! Please read my @TelegraphSport column on @JofraArcher .. https://t.co/qHgJdUZT32 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 12, 2021

Michael Vaughan gets trolled by Indian fans

He simply likes to be in controversy, so that people will always remember him.



The other person who suffers due to his statement that he makes for his own sake.



He doesn't think from other side, so selfish! — Pradeep kushwaha (@Tejapakad) March 12, 2021

Dear Archer, Michael himself is annoying and nobody takes him seriously, just tell chal phutt ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£âœ‹ðŸ» — Satish Pawar (@SatishPawar6908) March 12, 2021

Yes ...mikey ...u said like that stuff ...dont hide ...nowhere to go..Gotcha ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — murali (@muralimg89) March 12, 2021

He is the one with big mouth England could ever have... — Gandhi_Wadi™ (@Gandhi_Wadi) March 12, 2021

India vs England live streaming info

Eoin Morgan and co. are slated to play eight white-ball matches in India. The India vs England T20 series gets underway from Friday, March 12. The game is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM (IST). All the five T20I encounters will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The India vs England live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the India vs England 1st T20I live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

