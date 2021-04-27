Michael Vaughan Backs IPL But Questions England, Australia For Pulling Out Of SA Series

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) should "carry on" despite the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Vaughan took to Twitter on Tuesday to underscore the importance of IPL amid the pandemic, saying "It will be bringing joy to billions of people in these awful times every evening". Vaughan further slammed the England and the Australian cricket boards for pulling out of the South Africa series citing COVID-19 concerns but allowing players to stay in India for the IPL. Earlier this year, England and Australian cricket boards pulled out of the South Africa series citing COVID-19 concerns.

I think the IPL should carry on .. The joy it will be bringing billions in these awful times every evening is important .. but I do find it tough to think back how England & Aussie pulled out of games in SA,yet both countries players are allowed to play in India !!! #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 27, 2021

BCCI assures safe return of players

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has assured all foreign players that it will ensure their safe return once IPL concludes. The BCCI, in a letter to players and support staff, apprised that the board will ensure the safe return of all the participants to their respective destinations after the completion of the IPL. BCCI said that it already working with government authorities to ensure their safe return once the league is over, adding "tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound".

The Australian government on Tuesday announced a ban on all passenger flights from India until May 15. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that cricketers taking part in the IPL will not be prioritised in returning from India, adding that they will have to arrange for their own return. This came on the back of apprehensions and concerns from foreign players in the IPL, who are worried about returning home after the conclusion of the cash-rich league.

Several international players, mainly Australians, have pulled out from the IPL citing "personal reasons" for their decision to opt out of the tournament. However, it is believed that the worsening COVID-19 situation in India is the primary reason behind the players' decision to leave the tournament mid-season. Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye are amongst the players, who have pulled out of the league so far.

(Image Credit: Michael Vaughan/Facebook/PTI)