Michael Vaughan Backs Kevin Pietersen's Thoughts, Wants England To Call Off The Ashes

The Ashes 2021 is set to get underway in the month of December in Australia. As per reports, all English cricketers who will tour the continent for the high-voltage series, could face the prospect of not seeing their families for four months due to the stern COVID-19 rules in Australia. Notably, the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer among others who play all three formats for England will be affected more by the decision as these players will finish the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in November and then will directly fly out to Australia for The Ashes 2021.

Michael Vaughan suggests England to call off Ashes 2021 if families aren't allowed to travel

As a result, the decision has been met with a lot of criticism with several former cricketers slamming the rule. On Tuesday, former England captain Kevin Pietersen had expressed his displeasure over the same. Now, another England great Michael Vaughan has seconded Pietersen's views and bashed the decision by calling it 'unacceptable'. The England veteran also suggested England players to call off The Ashes 2021.

Read reports today that England cricketers may not be able to have family members with them down under this winter .. Quite simply if they can’t they should call the Ashes off .. 4 months away from your family is totally unacceptable .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 22, 2021

Kevin Pietersen expresses displeasure over Ashes 2021 'family' rule

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Pietersen had stated that families are a vital part of players' make-up and even more so amidst the current testing times. As a result, the Englishman said that the players who want to withdraw from the Ashes have his support.

Any ENG player that pulls out of this Ashes, if they seriously can’t see their families for FOUR MONTHS, has my full backing.

Families are the most important part of a players make up. And even more so in the current climate!

FOUR MONTHS with no family on Ashes Tour? 🖕🏻 pic.twitter.com/boR9rwuzGh — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 22, 2021

Ashes 2021/22 schedule

As per the Ashes 2021 schedule, the 5-Test series will begin with the first Test at The Gabba from December 8-12. The remaining four Tests will be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 16-20), Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30), Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) and Perth Stadium (January 14-18). Notably, this year, the SCG will be hosting the fourth Test match rather than the series finale which has been a traditional host for 26 years.

It is worth mentioning that the last Ashes Down Under in 2017 was won by the home team. The Aussies then successfully retained the urn after drawing the five-match away Test series against England 2-2 in 2019. At the same time, Australia ended up avoiding a defeat on English soil for the first time since 2001.

Cricket news: New Zealand becomes WTC Final winner

New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Courtesy of the dominating win, the Kiwis were crowned maiden World Test champions. Notably, this is WTC Final winner New Zealand's first ICC title since 2000.

