Michael Vaughan Believes England Will Struggle To Win Test Series Against India

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes Joe Root and his team will struggle to beat India in the upcoming five-match Test series at home unless they change their batting lineup. Vaughan, while speaking on a podcast named 'Road to the Ashes', said unless the batting composition of the team changes, England will find it hard to beat India. Although the 2005 Ashes-winning captain acknowledged that the side will grow stronger with the return of key English players such as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Chris Woakes, he stated that the team will struggle to win unless the batting line-up changes.

"You, know this series against New Zealand, it's been dry for the week leading into that first Test at Lords, played no spinner, exactly the same at Edgbaston, didn't play a spinner, and the batting line-up is fragile, it's simple as that. Buttler, Stokes, and Woakes have come back, yes, they'll improve the team but unless that batting line-up changes and can learn and understand how to get big scores against good bowling, and not against the second-string Test match standard bowling, I just can't see how they can compete. It's going to be tough for England to beat India on these shores," Vaughan said.

England in Tests

England has now lost two of the last five Test series it has played between 2020 and 2021. England was defeated away from home by India and at home by New Zealand. England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have had poor Test performances, with batting averages of less than 30. Calls for the removal of Dom Sibley is already doing rounds with former Australian players calling him not fit enough for the longest format.

England had lost to New Zealand in a two-match Test series prior to the World Test Championship final. New Zealand beat the hosts 1-0 to win their first Test series in England after more than 22 years. England is slated to play a five-match Test series against India between August and September. The Joe Root-led side will then travel to Australia for the 2021 Ashes series. Vaughan has said that if England wants to be competitive in Australia they will have to score 400-450 runs, which he doesn't see happening until the batting line-up changes.

IMAGE: AP/MichaelVaughan/Insta

